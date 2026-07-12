UAE strongly condemns Iranian 'hostile attacks' on Gulf countries

The UAE has strongly condemned renewed Iranian “hostile attacks” on Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and Oman, WAM news agency reports.

In a statement, the UAE’s foreign ministry affirmed that “these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations, and a threat to their security and stability”.

The ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and Oman, and its support for “all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability”.