E-Paper | July 12, 2026

One child injured in Qatar after Iran targets US military assets: Al Jazeera

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Three people were injured in Qatar after Qatari Defence Ministry intercepted, what it describes as, “fire” around 5:30am, Al Jazeera reports.

As a result of shrapnel falling three people were injured, including one child. And they’re now being treated in hospital for those injuries.

In the morning, there were alerts on everybody’s phone in Qatar saying the threat level had been raised, that they were expecting some kind of missile or drone attack.

Large explosions were heard over Doha, following the alerts.

The threat level has now returned to normal, and it has been quiet since those explosions happened, according to Al Jazeera reporters.

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