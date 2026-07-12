ECONOMY: WHY PAKISTAN’S PANDA BOND MATTERS

Pakistan has entered China’s domestic bond market through a yuan-denominated sovereign issuance of Renminbi (RMB) 1.75 billion, roughly $258 million. The bond, issued in May 2026, is small relative to Pakistan’s external financing needs, and its pricing was made possible by partial credit support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Yet, the size of the transaction is not the main point. Its importance lies in what it represents. Pakistan is trying to diversify its debt portfolio to increase its bargaining power, as the Panda Bond creates another financing channel at a time when its traditional options remain constrained.

For China, which is trying to make the RMB a more usable international currency, it helps normalise the use of the RMB beyond trade settlement and bilateral lending. For both countries, the bond is strategically significant. It is not just about liquidity or repayment schedules; it is also about leverage.

Diversification is bargaining power

Pakistan’s repeated balance-of-payments crises have exposed a familiar vulnerability. When reserves fall and repayment pressures rise, Islamabad has had to return to the same set of creditors, usually the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other multilateral development banks.

This has narrowed Pakistan’s room for manoeuvre. A state that has few credible financing options negotiates from weakness. A country that borrows from only a few creditors is exposed to these creditors’ rules, timing and political preferences.

Borrowing across multiple creditors and currencies offers greater flexibility to compare costs, sequence repayments, manage political pressure and negotiate from a position of less desperation. Diversification does not eliminate dependence, but it can reduce concentrated dependence.

Pakistan’s first yuan-denominated bond marks an important milestone in the country’s diversification of its debt portfolio and financing channels, and to improve its bargaining power with creditors such as the IMF. But it should not be mistaken for a financial miracle

Lessons from other borrowers

Pakistan’s move fits a broader pattern among developing countries. In recent decades, governments across the Global South have increasingly sought to diversify their external financing portfolios.

They borrow from multilateral institutions, private markets, bilateral creditors, regional lenders and, increasingly, from China and other emerging sources. The logic is often practical: governments want more options.

Uganda offers a useful example. At the beginning of the 2000s, Uganda was heavily dependent on Western bilateral donors and the World Bank (WB). Over time, however, Chinese lending and other non-traditional finance became more important. As Uganda became less dependent on traditional donors, its relationships with those donors appeared to become more flexible and better aligned with Uganda’s own priorities.

As Canada-based political scientist Alexandra Zeitz noted, from 2001 to 2012, the WB cut conditions on its poverty reduction to Uganda from 16 to 10. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Development Assistance Committee (OECD-DAC) donors’ infrastructure commitment rose from 12 percent of projects in 2001 to around 20 percent by 2015. The lesson is that a more diversified borrowing portfolio can change the bargaining relationship between borrower and creditor.

Indonesia offers another telling example. After joining the Chiang Mai Initiative — a multilateral Asian currency swap initiative — Indonesia gained a potential alternative to the IMF. Subsequently, the number of mandatory conditions in its IMF programme was reduced. A country does not need to fully abandon one source to gain leverage. Sometimes, the credibility of another source of finance is enough to improve its bargaining position.

Policy preferences

Ecuador and Colombia show the same principle from another angle. Ecuador turned sharply toward Chinese, Brazilian and Russian lending while simultaneously distancing itself from traditional Western creditors. From 2009 to 2015, Ecuador obtained $7.65 billion in total from China. In addition, it borrowed $319 million from Russia and $495 million from Brazil. During the same period, Ecuador obtained only $459 million from the 23 Western donors who are members of the OECD-DAC.

Unlike Ecuador, Colombia, despite receiving Chinese loan offers, continued to rely on traditional sources. As German political economist Jonas Bunte argues, Ecuador’s turn toward BRICS creditors reflected a political coalition more receptive to infrastructure-oriented, less policy-conditional lending. On the other hand, Colombia’s preference for private and traditional finance reflected the interests of a stronger finance-industry coalition wary of Chinese lending and its distributional consequences.

Hence, the lesson for Pakistan is nuanced. Additional sources of finance can enhance a government’s bargaining position, but specific borrowing decisions are still shaped by domestic political coalitions, development priorities and geopolitical calculations.

Why China wants the RMB to go global

For China, the Panda Bond serves a strategic purpose as well. Beijing has long wanted the RMB to play a larger international role.

The dollar remains dominant in global reserves, trade invoicing, commodity pricing and sovereign borrowing. China cannot replace dollar dominance overnight, but it can gradually expand the practical use of its currency by encouraging trade settlement, swap lines, RMB lending and yuan-denominated bond issuance.

Scholars have found that China has expanded RMB swap lines to promote trade settlement, currency diversification and RMB internationalisation. Yet these instruments have not always generated the market confidence that Beijing has hoped for. Investors often remain uncertain about whether RMB liquidity is truly usable in crises, whether the terms are transparent and whether funds can be converted into dollars if needed.

That makes Panda Bonds important. Compared with swap lines, which can be opaque and contingent, a sovereign bond is more visible and market-based. Investors can observe the size, coupon, maturity, guarantors, demand and repayment structure. Each issuance creates a pricing benchmark, familiarises investors with yuan-denominated sovereign debt and gives foreign governments practical experience of borrowing in China’s domestic capital market.

Pakistan’s Panda Bond, therefore, helps China in a very specific way. It does not prove that the RMB has already arrived as a global reserve currency. Rather, it helps Beijing build the market infrastructure and investor confidence that RMB internationalisation requires.

The fact that Pakistan’s issuance relied on multilateral support also shows the limits of the RMB’s current reach. Confidence still has to be partially borrowed from institutions such as the ADB and AIIB. But that is precisely why the bond matters. International currencies are not internationalised by declaration. They become international through repeated use, credible pricing, transparent instruments and accumulated trust.

A door, not a destination

Pakistan’s Panda Bond could diversify its debt portfolio and, therefore, enhance its bargaining power. But it does not end the country’s debt vulnerability, remove existing IMF conditions or prove that Pakistan can now borrow cheaply at scale. What it does is open a door.

That door should lead not to another cycle of borrowing, but to a more disciplined form of financial decision-making. Pakistan’s goal should not be to replace dependence on one creditor with dependence on another. The real opportunity is to use a more diversified financing portfolio to recover policy space, which is to make financial decisions according to Pakistan’s own development priorities rather than under constant emergency pressure from external creditors.

This is where bargaining power matters. A country with no credible alternatives is more likely to accept conditions written elsewhere. A country with multiple financing channels, a stronger repayment record and a credible debt strategy can negotiate with greater confidence. Diversification, then, is not only about finding new money. It is about reducing the circumstances under which Pakistan’s economic policy is dictated by crisis, creditor pressure and externally imposed conditionalities.

But this door will close quickly if Pakistan uses it poorly. Financial autonomy cannot be borrowed into existence. It has to be built through elite consensus, institutional discipline and long-term planning. Hence, the Panda Bond is best understood as a positive but conditional opening.

But the deeper test is domestic. If Islamabad can use this opening to improve transparency, manage currency risk, strengthen fiscal credibility and invest in growth-enhancing projects, the bond may become part of a broader recovery of financial integrity.

If not, it will simply become another entry in the country’s long ledger of external dependence.

The writer is a PhD student in Political Science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the US.

His research focuses on the international political economy of development, particularly foreign aid effectiveness and accountability

Published in Dawn, EOS, July 12th, 2026