E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Pakistan’s location an ‘asset’ that needs to be explored: Dar

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ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday termed Pakistan’s geographical location an asset “that needs to be fully explored, as the country lies at the crossroads of Central, South and West Asia”.

“By improving connectivity, the country can achieve maximum economic benefits,” he said while chairing a high-level meeting on improving port connectivity.

The maritime affairs secretary gave a detailed briefing to the participants on the current status of Pakistani ports and their utilisation capacity, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

The meeting reviewed measures to develop and enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of Pakistan’s ports.

The discussions also focused on improving port connectivity, streamlining operational processes, strengthening inter-agency coordination, facilitating trade and logistics, and advancing reforms to position Pakistan’s ports as efficient regional trade gateways.

‘Promoting economy’

At a separate meeting, Mr Dar also emphasised the importance of intensifying efforts at the international and regional levels to promote the country’s economy, including through greater compliance with international standards and obligations. He was chairing an inter-ministerial meeting to review Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen economic diplomacy, the FO said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by Tariq Bajwa, the secretaries of foreign affairs and the Cabinet Division, and senior officials from the relevant departments.

During the meeting, Mr Dar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustainable economic stabilisation and directed all stakeholders to intensify their efforts in this regard. Mr Dar also reiterated the governm­e­nt’s commitment to ensuring the uninterrupted supply of sugar at affordable prices.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026

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