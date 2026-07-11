E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Gwadar Port carries out first successful commercial bunkering operation

Behram Baloch Published Updated
The Gwadar Port’s infrastructural work has been completed by the China Port Holding Company at a cost of around $300 million and all four berths are fully operational. — AFP/File
The Gwadar Port’s infrastructural work has been completed by the China Port Holding Company at a cost of around $300 million and all four berths are fully operational. — AFP/File
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GWADAR: Gwadar Port has conducted its first commercial bunkering (ship refuelling) operation as part of efforts to expand its maritime operations.

The operation was conducted between July 9 and 11 through a collaborative effort involving the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), National Logistics Cell (NLC), Gwadar International Terminals Limited (GITL) and global energy giant Vitol Asia.

During the operation, the LNG carrier Enugu — jointly owned by world-renowned companies QatarEnergy, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Vitol — was supplied with 2,500 metric tonnes of very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) at Gwadar Port.

The refuelling of the 285.4-metre-long vessel was carried out by the bunker barge Marine Ista.

Pakistan Customs, port authorities, and local shipping agent Pak Traders Gwadar were involved in ensuring the safe and efficient completion of the operation.

The operation expands the range of services available at Gwadar Port, which can now provide bunkering and other marine services to international vessels in addition to cargo handling.

Boosting the blue economy

According to experts, the development could create new opportunities for foreign exchange earnings and revenue generation. They said it could also enhance Gwadar Port’s ability to attract international shipping services.

This achievement directly aligns with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) vision to transform Gwadar into a key regional trade and energy hub.

Port authorities stated that this marks the formal launch of commercial bunkering services in Gwadar. In the future, more international vessels are expected to refuel at the port, which is anticipated to significantly boost Pakistan’s blue economy, logistics, marine services, and local employment opportunities.

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