E-Paper | July 12, 2026

ADVICE: AUNTIE AGNI

From InpaperMagazine Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Dear Auntie,

I am a 17-year-old who just finished a gruelling year of Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) exams. I have a month and a half of vacation left, but I feel completely stuck. Earlier this year, I travelled abroad and the experience changed my perspective. I saw teenagers my age living with far greater independence — taking public transport, travelling between cities, cooking and enjoying everyday freedom.

Coming back home to Pakistan has been incredibly difficult. Suddenly, my world feels tiny. I have no pocket money, my parents are busy, I cannot go out on my own and any activity depends entirely on someone else driving me there. People keep suggesting hobbies such as baking, drawing or exercising, but they only occupy me briefly before boredom sets in.

I don’t want to spend my break doing more studying or random chores. I am struggling with the sharp contrast between the freedom I tasted abroad and the heavy limitations of my current life. How can I make this vacation feel fulfilling and create meaningful memories within these strict boundaries?

Stuck at Home

Dear Stuck at Home,

So, for a little while, you experienced what it felt like to make your own decisions, go where you wanted and do it all without having to ask for permission for every little thing. Of course, coming back home after that is bound to feel restrictive. Many young Pakistanis experience exactly what you’re describing after having been abroad.

At the same time, be careful not to romanticise what you saw. Every country has its own realities. Your parents are raising you in the environment they know and their protectiveness is because of the realities of the society they live in.

However, that said, this time your frustration is justified. At your age, it is normal to want a little independence. The problem is that you are waiting for freedom to arrive, before you can enjoy life.

If your parents won’t let you roam the city alone, how about you negotiate with them to allow you something they might feel more comfortable allowing. Ask them to let you go out once a week with friends. You can also ask them to let you learn to drive, if they are comfortable with it. Start taking responsibility for planning an outing rather than waiting for someone else to organise it.

Hopefully, small freedoms will lead to bigger ones, as your parents also grow comfortable with the idea. It can start with a bus or cab ride with friends to some place. You can also take greater responsibility at home, such as cooking one meal or managing your own money.

Consider this holiday that you took as part of the process of becoming more independent. Just take more ownership of how you spend your time and you will feel better. Read books you’ve never had time for. Watch films you’ve always wanted to see. Learn a skill that interests you. Visit friends and relatives you want to visit. Invite someone over. Start making the memories instead of waiting for them to happen.

In a year or two, you’ll be older and in university, so your parents will have to trust you more. University brings different opportunities and your world will expand. Don’t mourn the freedom you had abroad. Prepare for the freedom that is coming.

Published in Dawn, EOS, July 12th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

EVEN as threats and missiles continue to fly across the Gulf, the US and Iran are attempting to keep the negotiation...
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe