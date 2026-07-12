Aamir Warraich, Arshad Shar elected Karachi Bar president, secretary

KARACHI: Aamir Nawaz Warraich and Mohammad Arshad Shar have been elected president and general secretary, respectively, of the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) in its annual elections.

According to the unofficial results, Aziz Ghouri was elected as vice president, Riaz Korai as joint secretary, Fahim Mangi as librarian and Kashif Nazeer Baloch was elected as treasurer.

Members elected to the managing committee are Hussan Bano, Mohammed Hanif, Nadeem Ahmed, Barkat Ali, Javed Jabbar, Sultan Ahmed, Asim Hussain, Muteeullah, Jawaid Panhwar, Aisha Soomro and Sualiha Kanwal.

The outgoing president, Warraich, secured 2063 votes while his closest opponent, GM Korai, managed to bag 948 votes for the president slot.

On the post of secretary, Mr Shar secured 1370 votes against outgoing secretary Ghulam Rehman Korai who stood second with 1197 votes.

It may be recalled that the KBA’s elections were held after a delay of around seven months as the polls for 2026 were postponed or cancelled on various occasions. Lately, the elections were cancelled in May over allegations of rigging.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026