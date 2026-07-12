E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Quadcopter strike leaves one dead, two injured in South Waziristan

Our Correspondent Published Updated
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SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A suspected quadcopter struck a village in the Ladha tehsil of Upper South Waziristan district on Saturday, leaving one person dead and two others injured.

The incident triggered widespread anger among residents of Allah Jan Kot village, as they blocked the Sam Road, bringing traffic to a halt.

According to local sources, the deceased was identified as Mohammad Nawaz.

The injured were identified as Aliyan, 17, and Zamrud, 10.

Rescue officials shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Ladha, where their condition is stated to be out of danger.

Soon after the incident, residents placed the body on the road in front of the Sam Brigade to protest the quadcopter strike.

The demonstrators demanded a transparent and impartial investigation into the incident and called for effective measures to prevent such attacks in the future.

People belonging to various tribes, including elders and youth, participated in the demonstration, expressed solidarity with the bereaved family, and described the incident as deeply tragic.

No official statement was issued regarding the incident.

A week earlier, a suspected quadcopter strike was reported on a house in the Nargasai area of Birmal tehsil in Lower South Waziristan district. Three children were killed, and four others sustained injuries in that incident.

Local sources said dozens of quadcopter attacks have been reported across South Waziristan over the past year and a half.

According to reports, many civilians have been killed or injured in these incidents.

Meanwhile, a police constable named Khanzala sustained minor injuries after unidentified armed men opened fire in the Kari Kot area of Wana tehsil, Lower South Waziristan.

District police officer Mohammad Tahir Shah Wazir said the injured was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026

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