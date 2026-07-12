Enmity claims five lives in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Five people, including a woman, were killed when armed groups clashed over a murder enmity in the Manjiwala area within the limits of the city police station here on Saturday.

Police said that armed men from both groups exchanged heavy fire in the Masoodabad area located along Manjiwala Road, causing panic among residents.

They identified the deceased as Akhtar Ali, his wife, Mehrunnisa, residents of Tortala Manjiwala, and Farman, a resident of Qeemat Manjiwala from one side, while the slain from the other side included Asif of Ghati Michenkhel and Niaz Mohammad from Tortala Manjiwala.

A Rescue 1122 official said they dispatched bodies to the Government City Hospital.

Police said they had launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, a married woman was electrocuted, and a minor boy was injured in Lakki city on Saturday. Police said Razia Bibi died after she suffered an electric shock inside her house. They said that a boy named Afnan was injured in the incident.

The body and the injured were shifted to the Government City Hospital, they said, adding that the body was later handed over to relatives.

Separately, a teenage boy was shot dead over a murder enmity in the Chuharkhel area on Saturday. The murder occurred within the limits of the Shahbazkhel police station.

Police said that Awais, 16, was going to the graveyard along with his uncle, Umargul, when armed rivals, including Mustaqeem, Ashiq Hussain and Khalilur Rehman, appeared from a thicket of trees and opened fire. Awais died instantly, while his uncle narrowly escaped, they stated, adding that the killers managed to flee. The police said the body was handed over to the family after completing medico-legal formalities at the District Headquarters Hospital.

Police initiated an investigation after registering a case.

POWER CUTS PROTESTED: Residents of Baistkhel blocked the Indus Highway on Saturday to protest excessive electric outages.

People from Baistkhel and adjacent villages gathered in the town of Serai Gambila, where they blocked the highway to traffic.

Chanting slogans against Peshawar Electric Supply Company, the protesters said they were facing long power cuts.

Former district naib nazim Arab Khan, former chairman of the district zakat committee Sadullah Khan and Malik Taj Ali Khan said that rural areas of Serai Gambila town were hit by power outages amid unbearable heat.

They alleged that Pesco failed to take action against power pilferers. They said that elders would cooperate with Pesco if it launched an anti-pilferage campaign in the area.

The protesters dispersed when police and administrative officials assured them that they would take up their demands with the concerned.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2026