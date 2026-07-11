Peira okays regulatory framework for virtual schools in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (Peira) on Friday approved the first-ever regulatory framework for virtual schools in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

“The framework provides, for the first time, a structured mechanism for the registration, regulation, monitoring, and quality assurance of online and virtual schools operating up to the higher secondary level.

The newly approved policy has been designed to expand equitable access to quality education, particularly for out-of-school children (OOSC), children residing in remote areas, students with disabilities, working learners, and others who are unable to attend conventional schools,” read a press release issued by Peira.

It said that the framework introduces stringent quality assurance measures, including mandatory teacher training in digital pedagogy, the use of secure Learning Management Systems (LMS), cybersecurity requirements, continuous academic monitoring, curriculum alignment with the national curriculum, assessment standards, student wellbeing safeguards, and Peira’s read-only access for effective oversight and compliance monitoring.

The policy also establishes level-wise regulatory standards for primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary virtual education, including teacher qualifications, screen-time guidelines, assessment mechanisms, practical learning arrangements, and monitoring procedures to ensure that online education maintains standards comparable to quality physical schooling.

Chairman Peira Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah stated that the approval of this framework represents a major step towards modernising Pakistan’s education system through responsible digital innovation.

He noted that while the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has already been facilitating examinations for students enrolled in online schools, a comprehensive regulatory policy was essential to ensure quality, transparency, accountability, and standardisation of virtual education.

Dr Mallah said that the framework would serve as a model for other provinces and regions of Pakistan seeking to establish effective regulatory systems for online education. He emphasised that with appropriate safeguards, technology can become a powerful tool to enhance educational access, improve learning opportunities, and support national efforts to achieve universal literacy.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026