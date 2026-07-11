E-Paper | July 11, 2026

Peira okays regulatory framework for virtual schools in Islamabad

Kashif Abbasi Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (Peira) on Friday approved the first-ever regulatory framework for virtual schools in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

“The framework provides, for the first time, a structured mechanism for the registration, regulation, monitoring, and quality assurance of online and virtual schools operating up to the higher secondary level.

The newly approved policy has been designed to expand equitable access to quality education, particularly for out-of-school children (OOSC), children residing in remote areas, students with disabilities, working learners, and others who are unable to attend conventional schools,” read a press release issued by Peira.

It said that the framework introduces stringent quality assurance measures, including mandatory teacher training in digital pedagogy, the use of secure Learning Management Systems (LMS), cybersecurity requirements, continuous academic monitoring, curriculum alignment with the national curriculum, assessment standards, student wellbeing safeguards, and Peira’s read-only access for effective oversight and compliance monitoring.

The policy also establishes level-wise regulatory standards for primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary virtual education, including teacher qualifications, screen-time guidelines, assessment mechanisms, practical learning arrangements, and monitoring procedures to ensure that online education maintains standards comparable to quality physical schooling.

Chairman Peira Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah stated that the approval of this framework represents a major step towards modernising Pakistan’s education system through responsible digital innovation.

He noted that while the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has already been facilitating examinations for students enrolled in online schools, a comprehensive regulatory policy was essential to ensure quality, transparency, accountability, and standardisation of virtual education.

Dr Mallah said that the framework would serve as a model for other provinces and regions of Pakistan seeking to establish effective regulatory systems for online education. He emphasised that with appropriate safeguards, technology can become a powerful tool to enhance educational access, improve learning opportunities, and support national efforts to achieve universal literacy.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Kashif Ali Abbasi is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with 17 years of experience in journalism. He covers sports, the education sector, and civic issues. He can be found on X at @AbbasiKashif833.

Kashif Abbasi

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe