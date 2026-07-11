Pindi commissioner takes charge

RAWALPINDI: Newly appointed divisional commissioner of Rawalpindi, Salman Ghani, on Friday took charge after major reshuffle in the local administration and police on July 3.

The Punjab government appointed Salman Ghani, a Grade-20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), as the new commissioner of the division late Thursday night, and he took charge on Friday.

According to an official notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), Salman Ghani, who was previously serving as secretary of the Punjab Prosecution Department, has been transferred and posted against the vacant slot of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division.

The notification said that the posting has been made under Section 9 of the Punjab Civil Servants Act 1974. Following his appointment, the new Commissioner will oversee division Rawalpindi including Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum administrative affairs, ongoing development infrastructure projects, revenue matters, law and order situations, and inter-district administrative coordination.

Former Commissioner Abdul Aamer Khattak also held the additional charge of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026