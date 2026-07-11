E-Paper | July 11, 2026

Pindi commissioner takes charge

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

RAWALPINDI: Newly appointed divisional commissioner of Rawalpindi, Salman Ghani, on Friday took charge after major reshuffle in the local administration and police on July 3.

The Punjab government appointed Salman Ghani, a Grade-20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), as the new commissioner of the division late Thursday night, and he took charge on Friday.

According to an official notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), Salman Ghani, who was previously serving as secretary of the Punjab Prosecution Department, has been transferred and posted against the vacant slot of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division.

The notification said that the posting has been made under Section 9 of the Punjab Civil Servants Act 1974. Following his appointment, the new Commissioner will oversee division Rawalpindi including Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum administrative affairs, ongoing development infrastructure projects, revenue matters, law and order situations, and inter-district administrative coordination.

Former Commissioner Abdul Aamer Khattak also held the additional charge of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe