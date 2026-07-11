Two stabbed to death in separate incidents in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Two people were stabbed to death in separate incidents in Rawalpindi, while two robbery incidents were also reported in different parts of the city, police said.

In the first incident, a teenage boy was allegedly stabbed to death by another teenager following a quarrel while they were playing in a street in the Ratta Amral area.

According to an FIR lodged with Ratta Amral police by Ismail Gull, a resident of Babu Lal Hussain Road, his son Adnan Khan was playing with other boys when he exchanged words with another boy.

The complainant alleged that the suspect went home after abusing his son, returned with a knife and stabbed Adnan in the shoulder. With the help of Suleman and Bilal, the injured boy was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The suspect allegedly fled the scene.

In another incident, a man was allegedly stabbed to death and his companion injured after a minor traffic collision near the Ratta Amral police post.

According to an FIR lodged by Khawaja Muhammad Abdullah Umar, a resident of Chakwal, he and Hamad were travelling on one motorcycle, while Haider Raza and Muhammad Hannan were riding another. Near the police post, they encountered a traffic jam when a Suzuki car taking a turn allegedly brushed against Haider Raza’s motorcycle.

The complainant alleged that the car driver got out carrying a knife, began abusing them and stabbed Haider Raza in the chest and waist. He said that when he and Hamad tried to intervene, the suspect also attacked him, injuring his arm.

The suspect fled in his car after bystanders gathered at the scene. Haider Raza was shifted to the DHQ Hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Separately, an employee of a pharmaceutical company was robbed of cash and a mobile phone on Murree Road.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026