Three Nadra officials arrested for allegedly issuing CNIC to Afghan national

CHAKWAL: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three officials of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) in Chakwal on charges of issuing Computerised National Identity Card (CNICs) to an Afghan national who is in jail.

Efforts are underway to trace a woman officer who managed to escape. All the three officials were sent to judicial lockup on Thursday after their one-day physical remand expired, an official of FIA confirmed to Dawn.

“We had sought another five-day physical remand of the three accused on Thursday but it was rejected by the court which sent the three accused to judicial lockup,” the official said.

The three officials including an assistant director, a senior executive, and an intelligence officer were arrested on Tuesday while a female officer who was assistant director managed to flee and is still at large.

According to the documents obtained by Dawn, FIA initiated an inquiry on the complaint of Nadra’s Deputy Director Shehryar Achakzai on April 17 this year. The deputy director stated in his complaint that Mohammad Amin, son of Haider Gull despite being a confirmed Afghan national, managed to obtain a Pakistani computerised national identity card fraudulently.

The accused presented his paternal uncle’s identity card issued in 1995 which did not have any record in Nadra. Later, the accused also provided the identity cards of his another uncle Awal Gull and father Haider Gull but the record of these two documents were also not available with Nadra. FIA also issued notice to Mohammad Amin and his other family members but Mohammad Amin failed to produce documentary evidence in his favour to prove himself as a Pakistani citizen.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026