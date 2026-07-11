E-Paper | July 11, 2026

Senate panel seeks briefing over Unesco concerns over Taxila conservation works

Jamal Shahid Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee has sought a detailed briefing from the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture over Unesco’s reservations regarding conservation measures carried out at Mohra Moradu and Sirkap, two World Heritage Sites located in Taxila.

The ministry’s Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani is expected to brief the Senate Standing Committee on National Heritage and Culture on Monday, July 27, regarding the recent reconstruction works at the historical sites.

Last week, Unesco cautioned the government of Pakistan to reverse recent reconstruction works at the World Heritage Sites in Taxila or risk being placed on its “Danger List”. The specialised agency said unnecessary interventions at Mohra Moradu and Sirkap had affected their authenticity and integrity.

Recent pictures of the heritage sites, seen by Dawn, show fresh masonry work replacing centuries-old walls.

In some areas, reconstruction was carried out to increase the height of walls “in the name of conservation”. However, the difference between old stonework, which is irregular in size, and modern construction material, which is shiny and uniform, remains visible.

To ascertain facts, a joint technical visit was conducted on June 12, 2026, by representatives of Unesco, the Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM), and the Ministry of National Heritage and Cultural Division (NH&CD) to Taxila Museum, where the Punjab Archaeology Department gave a presentation defending its position. According to a ministry source, the Unesco team raised objections over the conservation process.

Unesco has sought specific documentation regarding conservation and restoration works carried out at Mohra Moradu and Sirkap. It has requested copies of the Heritage Impact Assessment report, comprehensive photographic documentation of archaeological structures before and after restoration, and drawings of proposed interventions in the core and buffer zones of Mohra Moradu.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Jamal Shahid is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over two decades of experience. He covers the Public Accounts Committee and the National Assembly’s Question Hour, as well as diplomatic events, climate change, and human rights issues in the capital.

Jamal Shahid

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe