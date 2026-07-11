Senate panel seeks briefing over Unesco concerns over Taxila conservation works

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee has sought a detailed briefing from the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture over Unesco’s reservations regarding conservation measures carried out at Mohra Moradu and Sirkap, two World Heritage Sites located in Taxila.

The ministry’s Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani is expected to brief the Senate Standing Committee on National Heritage and Culture on Monday, July 27, regarding the recent reconstruction works at the historical sites.

Last week, Unesco cautioned the government of Pakistan to reverse recent reconstruction works at the World Heritage Sites in Taxila or risk being placed on its “Danger List”. The specialised agency said unnecessary interventions at Mohra Moradu and Sirkap had affected their authenticity and integrity.

Recent pictures of the heritage sites, seen by Dawn, show fresh masonry work replacing centuries-old walls.

In some areas, reconstruction was carried out to increase the height of walls “in the name of conservation”. However, the difference between old stonework, which is irregular in size, and modern construction material, which is shiny and uniform, remains visible.

To ascertain facts, a joint technical visit was conducted on June 12, 2026, by representatives of Unesco, the Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM), and the Ministry of National Heritage and Cultural Division (NH&CD) to Taxila Museum, where the Punjab Archaeology Department gave a presentation defending its position. According to a ministry source, the Unesco team raised objections over the conservation process.

Unesco has sought specific documentation regarding conservation and restoration works carried out at Mohra Moradu and Sirkap. It has requested copies of the Heritage Impact Assessment report, comprehensive photographic documentation of archaeological structures before and after restoration, and drawings of proposed interventions in the core and buffer zones of Mohra Moradu.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026