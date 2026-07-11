Doctors warn heat, humidity increasing risk of dry eye disease

RAWALPINDI: Doctors have warned that persistent heat and high monsoon humidity are contributing to a rise in dry eyes, irritation, redness and blurred vision, urging people to take preventive measures as temperatures remain above normal.

According to eye specialists at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, the combination of intense heat, humidity, dust, pollen, smoke and prolonged exposure to fans or air conditioners can disrupt the eye’s natural tear film, leading to irritation and discomfort. People who work outdoors, drive for long hours or spend extended periods in air-conditioned environments are particularly vulnerable.

Dr Tayyab Afghani, head of the Orbit and Oculoplastic Department at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, said dry eye disease is more than a minor irritation. Repeated dryness can cause burning, excessive watering, a gritty sensation and difficulty focusing, while frequent rubbing of the eyes may further damage the eye surface and increase the risk of complications.

He said office workers, students, older adults, contact lens users, and people living with diabetes or allergies are more likely to experience symptoms during the current weather conditions.

Dr Afghani urged patients recovering from eye surgery, particularly cataract, glaucoma, corneal or retinal procedures, to take extra care by using their prescribed eye drops regularly and attending follow-up examinations as advised by their doctors.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast above-normal temperatures across much of the country from July to September 2026, with prolonged heatwave conditions possible in parts of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026