Man held for ‘chaining brother in cattle pen’ to seize property

JHELUM: Police have arrested a man who allegedly chained and wrongfully confined his brother in a cattle pen for three months in an attempt to grab his property.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, SSP, police received a tip-off from a neighbourhood that a man had confined and chained his brother in a cattle pen in Sagri village, within the jurisdiction of Mangla Cantt police station.

The DPO said a police team was immediately dispatched to the location, where the victim was found chained inside the cattle pen and was rescued, and the suspect was arrested. “The suspect, alleged to have kept his brother chained and wrongfully confined for several months,” the DPO said.

He added that a case had been registered and further investigation was underway. “The suspect will be presented before the court with the available evidence in accordance with the law,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026