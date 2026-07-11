E-Paper | July 11, 2026

Man held for ‘chaining brother in cattle pen’ to seize property

A Correspondent Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

JHELUM: Police have arrested a man who allegedly chained and wrongfully confined his brother in a cattle pen for three months in an attempt to grab his property.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, SSP, police received a tip-off from a neighbourhood that a man had confined and chained his brother in a cattle pen in Sagri village, within the jurisdiction of Mangla Cantt police station.

The DPO said a police team was immediately dispatched to the location, where the victim was found chained inside the cattle pen and was rescued, and the suspect was arrested. “The suspect, alleged to have kept his brother chained and wrongfully confined for several months,” the DPO said.

He added that a case had been registered and further investigation was underway. “The suspect will be presented before the court with the available evidence in accordance with the law,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe