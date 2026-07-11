JI stages rallies against high POL prices, rising inflation

LAKKI MARWAT/DERA ISMAIL KHAN/SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Jamaat-i-Islami activists on Friday staged demonstrations against the high prices of petroleum products and rising inflation in the country.

Carrying party flags, JI activists converged at the Kargil Chowk in Lakki Marwat city and raised slogans against the government’s ‘anti-people’ policies.

Speaking on the occasion, JI district emir Mufti Irfanullah and others said the prices of petroleum products had increased manifold during the last couple of months, thus adding to the miseries of people.

They alleged that when oil prices fell in the international market, the government did not pass on the benefit to the masses. They also termed the petroleum levy a cruel tax and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

They said lawmakers were interested in the legislation for their own perks and privileges, but care little for people’s welfare, adding that high inflation was forcing people to die by suicide.

They demanded that the government fix the petrol price at Rs250 and freeze it there for three years.

In Dera Ismail Khan, Jamaat activists staged a protest at Topanwala Chowk against rising inflation, soaring fuel prices and electricity and gas outages.

Addressing the gathering, JI district emir Manzar Masood Khattak criticised the federal government’s economic policies, alleging that fuel prices were increased in line with international market trends but were not reduced when global prices declined.

He demanded that the government cap petrol price at Rs225 per litre for three years, curb inflation, withdraw “unjust taxes” and end electricity and gas outages.

Mr Khattak also criticised the recent increase in toll tax in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and alleged that people protesting against government policies were being intimidated and booked in criminal cases.

In Lower South Waziristan, Jamaat workers staged a demonstration in Rustam Bazaar of Wana against rising petroleum prices and the imposition of taxes in the tribal districts.

The protesters carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans against inflation, additional taxes, increasing fuel prices and the rise in transport fares.

Addressing the gathering, JI South Waziristan chapter chief Asadullah said that the continuous increase in inflation, fuel prices and the burden of new taxes had made life increasingly difficult for the common people.

He said residents of the former Fata had already suffered decades of challenges, including insecurity, displacement, underdevelopment and a lack of basic facilities. In such circumstances, he added, imposing additional taxes on the people was unjust and would further increase their hardships.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026