Four terrorists killed in Karak; two cops martyred in N. Waziristan

PESHAWAR/NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Four terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in the Khattak Dam area near the border between Karak and Kohat districts, the police said.

In a statement, Karak police said that credible information was received regarding the presence of terrorists in the area at around 5am. They said that an operation was carried out in tandem with the Kohat police.

“During the operation, terrorists opened fire on the police party, prompting an effective retaliatory response from the police,” the statement said.

Following an ‘intense exchange of fire’, four terrorists from the ‘Commander Zahid Group’ were killed, it added. The statement said the terrorist group had reportedly been involved in the killing of several police officers and personnel.

The statement said police had launched a search operation and cordoned off the area as they gathered further details on the identities and criminal records of the killed terrorists.

The Karak police reiterated their commitment to eradicating terrorism and establishing lasting peace in the region.

Meanwhile, two policemen were martyred after terrorists opened fire on a police team in North Waziristan district on Friday, officials said.

They said the incident occurred in the Spinwam tehsil, where a police team was performing routine duties when armed assailants, reportedly lying in wait, launched a sudden attack with automatic weapons.

Two policemen, identified as Naqeebullah and Sher Qadir, were killed on the spot. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the assault.

Soon after the incident, police and security forces rushed to the area, shifted the bodies to the hospital for legal formalities, and launched a search operation to trace the attackers.

Police officials said the area had been cordoned off, with checkpoints established on key routes and security tightened across the region. They added that efforts were underway to arrest those involved in the attack.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026