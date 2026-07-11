Bannu police release list of terrorists with head money

BANNU: The police on Friday released a list of 40 most wanted terrorists by publishing their names, photographs and the reward for those providing information leading to their arrest.

According to the police, these individuals were wanted in connection with bombings, attacks on security forces, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, targeted killings, and other serious criminal offences.

Police said that Akhtar Mohammad alias Khalil carried the highest bounty on the list, with a reward of Rs10 million. Rewards of Rs8 million each have been announced for Sadar Hayat alias Sufyan and Sadiqullah Gurbaz, while Nasirullah alias Geedar carries a bounty of Rs7 million. The lowest reward on the list is Rs500,000.

District police officer Furqan Bilal said the total reward announced for the 40 alleged terrorists amounted to Rs158.5 million.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026