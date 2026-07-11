E-Paper | July 11, 2026

Bannu police release list of terrorists with head money

A Correspondent Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

BANNU: The police on Friday released a list of 40 most wanted terrorists by publishing their names, photographs and the reward for those providing information leading to their arrest.

According to the police, these individuals were wanted in connection with bombings, attacks on security forces, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, targeted killings, and other serious criminal offences.

Police said that Akhtar Mohammad alias Khalil carried the highest bounty on the list, with a reward of Rs10 million. Rewards of Rs8 million each have been announced for Sadar Hayat alias Sufyan and Sadiqullah Gurbaz, while Nasirullah alias Geedar carries a bounty of Rs7 million. The lowest reward on the list is Rs500,000.

District police officer Furqan Bilal said the total reward announced for the 40 alleged terrorists amounted to Rs158.5 million.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe