KP cabinet okays health policy to ‘strengthen governance, accountability’

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Wednesday approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Policy, 2026, to strengthen governance and accountability through enhanced regulatory oversight, a robust performance management framework, digital reporting and monitoring systems, and strengthening the KP Health Care Commission.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held with Chief Minister Sohail Afridi in the chair, according to information minister Shafi Jan.

He said besides the KP Health Policy, 2026, the cabinet also approved KP Occupational Safety and Health Rules, 2026, and amendments to the Provincial Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965, as well as the Provincial Motor Vehicles Rules, 1969, to revise and rationalise the Personalised Registration Mark (PRM) regime.

“The health policy envisions a healthier KP where every citizen enjoys equitable access to quality healthcare, contributing to healthier lives, resilient communities and shared prosperity. Its mission is to build a resilient, people-centred health system through strong leadership, quality service delivery, sustainable financing, innovation, digital transformation, a skilled health workforce, evidence-based decision-making and strategic partnerships,” he said.

Compensation for victims of Balochistan bus accident also approved

In a statement issued here, Mr Jan said that the policy prioritised revitalising primary healthcare by expanding Primary Health Care (PHC) services, upgrading Newborn Care facilities, strengthening the Lady Health Workers Programme, extending Sehat Card coverage to OPD services, and introducing school health services.

He said that the policy also aimed at improving secondary and tertiary healthcare through the establishment of ICU, CCU, trauma and burn centres, expansion of palliative care and telemedicine, outsourcing of poor performing health facilities, strengthening of Sehat Card Plus, inclusion of geriatric medicine for elderly patients, and reforms in medical teaching institutions.

“The policy emphasises protecting families from catastrophic health expenditures, reducing out-of-pocket healthcare costs, mobilising domestic resources, and generating additional health financing through taxation,” he said.

The information minister said that the policy would also address shortages of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, digitising the Human Resource Management Information System, improving medical education, expanding continuous professional development and revamping allied health professional and nursing education.

Other key priorities include ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential medicines and vaccines through stronger procurement and supply chain systems, enhancing disease surveillance and emergency preparedness, strengthening compliance with International Health Regulations and promoting the Health in All Policies approach by addressing nutrition, water, sanitation, hygiene and climate resilience through cross-sectoral collaboration.

Mr Jan said the KP Occupational Safety and Health Rules, 2026, required employers to develop and implement workplace safety and health policies, ensure safe working environments, and adopt structured systems for identifying, assessing and controlling occupational hazards.

He said the framework introduced a hierarchy of control measures, including engineering controls and the mandatory provision of personal protective equipment, while requiring the appointment of safety and health representatives in establishments employing 50 or more workers and qualified safety and health officers in establishments with 100 or more workers.

The minister said the cabinet also allowed the wildlife department to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the International Crane Foundation to strengthen the conservation of crane populations and their habitats in the province.

He said the partnership was expected to enhance scientific research and promote evidence-based wildlife management, improve community livelihoods through conservation and eco-tourism initiatives, strengthen enforcement and inter-agency coordination to combat wildlife crime, and reinforce KP’s position as a leader in biodiversity conservation.

The minister said the cabinet also approved the expansion of Sifwat Ghayur Shaheed Memorial Hospital in Peshawar to enhance healthcare services and improve patient care. It approved the transfer and allotment of state land at the Jamrud Complex for the establishment of an excise police station in Khyber tribal district, as well as a special compensation package of Rs10 million for the family of late Dr Khursheed Alam.

The cabinet also approved financial assistance of Rs3.5 million for the medical treatment of the daughter of Iqbal Khan, a resident of Bajaur tribal district and special compensation for the victims of the Peshawar-bound Balochistan bus accident.

The chief minister directed authorities to ensure the immediate disbursement of the compensation to the affected families without delay.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026