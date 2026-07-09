E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Peshawar High Court moved against recruitment of doctors, nurses

Bureau Report Published Updated
A file photo of the Peshawar High Court. — DawnNewsTV/File
A file photo of the Peshawar High Court. — DawnNewsTV/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

PESHAWAR: A doctors’ association on Wednesday moved the Peshawar High Court challenging the appointment of over 2,000 doctors and nurses on a contractual basis by the provincial health department.

Malgare Doctoran, affiliated with the Awami National Party, filed a petition through its central president, Dr Haider Ali, requesting the court to declare illegal before setting aside the entire recruitment process conducted pursuant to two impugned notifications through which respective divisional commissioners and additional commissioners were appointed as chairpersons of departmental appointment committees and scrutiny committees, respectively.

The petitioner requested the court to declare the two impugned notifications issued by the government on Feb 9 and Feb 26, 2026, illegal and in conflict with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department Contract Appointment of Doctors (Fixed-Pay) Rules, 2022.

It said the scrutiny and departmental selection committees constituted under those notifications were not legally constituted and all proceedings undertaken by those committees, including scrutiny, interviews, recommendations, preparation of merit lists and selections, were without jurisdiction and liable to be set aside.

The petitioner sought the court’s orders for the government to constitute fresh scrutiny and departmental selection committees strictly in accordance with the rules.

It also requested the court to direct the respondents to notify a “transparent, objective and province-wide scrutiny and marking criterion” before recommencing the recruitment process.

The petitioner sought interim relief requesting to restrain the government from issuing appointment orders and finalising the recruitment process until the final disposal of the petition.

The petition filed through advocate Babar Khan Yousafzai included as respondents the health department through its secretary, director general (health services), chairman of the Grievance Redressal Committee, health department and chairpersons of the departmental selection committees and scrutiny committees.

The petitioner said that the health department had advertised various posts of medical officers, dental surgeons and nurses on fixed-pay basis and initiated a province-wide recruitment process.

It claimed that it had received numerous complaints from candidates belonging to different districts and divisions regarding serious irregularities, lack of transparency, arbitrary assessment and unlawful constitution of the committees entrusted with the recruitment process.

The petitioner said that the department issued a notification on Feb 9, 2026, whereby the divisional additional commissioners were notified as chairpersons of the scrutiny committees, whereas subsequently another notification was issued on Feb 26, 2026, whereby divisional commissioners were notified as chairpersons of the departmental selection committees.

It said that the notifications purportedly derived authority from Rule 4(B) of the KP Health Department Contract Appointment of Doctors (Fixed-Pay) Rules, 2022, as amended in 2025.

The petitioner claimed despite the scale and significance of the recruitment process, the respondents failed to formulate, publish or notify any transparent and uniform criteria regarding allocation of marks for additional qualifications, postgraduate qualifications, specialisations, MPhil degrees, MPH degrees and other higher medical qualifications possessed by candidates.

He added that the respondents failed to disclose the methodology adopted by interview panels, including the allocation of marks among individual panel members, the evaluation criteria applied during interviews and the basis upon which interview scores were awarded.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe