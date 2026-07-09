Minister stresses judicial capacity-building to combat financial crimes

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to the rule of law and the need for institutional capacity-building.

He was addressing the second session of the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) ongoing series of orientation sessions for judges of the Islamabad district judiciary.

The session, titled “Investigation Mechanism of Money Laundering Cases and Global Framework”, underscored the bureau’s commitment to bridging the gap between investigative technicalities and judicial oversight in tackling complex financial crimes.

NAB Chairman retired Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed inaugurated the proceedings.

Deputy Chairman Sohail Nasir, Prosecutor General Ihtesham Qadir Shah, Director General (SID) Muhammad Tahir and Ms Noorus Sahar, master trainer and resource person from the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), delivered technical presentations.

In his keynote address, Senator Tarar said, “The synergy fostered through this series of sessions between investigative bodies and the judiciary serves as the foundation of a stable legal system.

“The judiciary acts as the ultimate guardian of due process in these high-stakes cases. By sustaining this platform for professional development, we ensure that our legal framework remains dynamic and that the judiciary is well-equipped to protect the national interest while upholding the fundamental rights of every citizen.”

The minister stressed the need for specialised judicial training, saying such initiatives were essential for a comprehensive understanding of evolving laws and their associated complexities.

He commended NAB for organising the seminar on Anti-Money Laundering (AML), saying it addressed a critical need of the time.

In his welcome address, the NAB chairman said the continuation of the orientation series reflected the need for sustained coordination between investigators and the judiciary.

“As we navigate an evolving landscape of financial crime, it is imperative that our investigative strategies remain in harmony with judicial requirements,” he said.

“By maintaining this continuous dialogue, we ensure that our cases are not only evidence-based but also withstand the highest level of judicial scrutiny, thereby strengthening Pakistan’s economic integrity,” he added.

The session featured in-depth technical briefings by senior NAB officials and financial experts.

The discussions focused on the latest developments in the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) 2010, evolving global standards of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and the operational significance of intelligence-led investigations.

The event concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony for the participating judges.

The second session reinforced a unified national resolve to strengthen institutional capacity and ensure that Pakistan remains resilient against financial corruption through effective, evidence-based adjudication and collaborative governance.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026