E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Artificial cloud brightening could tame El Nino: study

AFP Published Updated
A man walks past the carcass of sheep that died from the El Nino-related drought in Marodijeex town of southern Hargeysa, in northern Somalia's semi-autonomous Somaliland region, April 7, 2016. — Reuters
A man walks past the carcass of sheep that died from the El Nino-related drought in Marodijeex town of southern Hargeysa, in northern Somalia's semi-autonomous Somaliland region, April 7, 2016. — Reuters
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WASHINGTON: A brewing “Super” El Nino cycle is poised to unleash heat waves, floods and drought worldwide, with the effects amplified by long-term human-caused climate change. But what if it was possible to interrupt and effectively “switch off” the Pacific Ocean heating phenomenon as it starts to form?

That’s the premise of a new Science Advances study published on Wednesday, which uses computer models to show that artificially brightening clouds over the Pacific, when timed right, could neutralize the influential weather pattern and blunt its worst impacts.

While previous research on so-called geoengineering has focused on cooling the planet as a whole, the new paper instead proposes more targeted interventions.

“These shorter timescales of interventions could be a very powerful way that geoengineering enters this portfolio of responses to climate change,” lead author Jessica Wan, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Chicago, said.

Prior research had shown that the “Black Summer” bushfires that scorched Australia in 2019-2020 played a key role in creating a multi-year La Nina, the cool phase of the El Nino-Southern Oscillation cycle.

As smoke particles entered the clouds, they set off chain reactions that actually made the clouds brighter, bouncing more of the Sun’s energy back to space. Motivated by this “natural experiment,” Wan and her colleagues wondered whether solar geoengineering could achieve a similar effect.

They used a powerful forecasting model to gauge what impact artificial marine cloud brightening over a vast rectangular zone in the equatorial Pacific would have had on the 1997-1998 and 2015-16 El Nino events. This could theoretically be achieved by using ships fitted with nozzles that spray sea salt into the lower atmosphere.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026

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