E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Child dies after falling into well in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
The 100-foot-deep well was dug by the apartment's builders, according to police.—Photo courtesy: Rescue-1122
The 100-foot-deep well was dug by the apartment's builders, according to police.—Photo courtesy: Rescue-1122
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KARACHI: A six-year-old boy died after falling into a 200-foot-deep well, believed to date back to the British era, in the Garden area on Wednesday, rescue services officials said.

Rescue-1122 Spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan said the boy, Khalid Junaid, fell into an improperly covered well in Ghas Mandi, Garden, near Hanfia Masjid. A rescue team, along with an ambulance and a water rescue vehicle, was dispatched to the scene.

He said the well contained accumulated filthy water. After strenuous efforts, the rescue team recovered the unconscious boy, who had ostensibly inhaled toxic gases inside the well.

He was administered first aid at the scene before being shifted to the trauma centre at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi where he died during treatment, Mr Khan said.

Man held for killing son

Police on Wednesday arrested a man on charges of killing his 17-year-old son in Baldia Town.

The Ittehad Town police said Salman, 17, was allegedly tortured to death by his father, Abdul Wudood, inside their home in Gulshan-i-Ghazi on Tuesday night. The suspect has been arrested.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza said that after allegedly killing his son, the father was attempting to bury the body secretly when police received information through sources, took the body into custody and arrested the suspect.

The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where doctors confirmed that the death had been caused by hard and blunt instruments.

Police said the suspect claimed that he had repeatedly requested his son to give up drugs and stop stealing but he had failed to change his behaviour.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026

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