E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Iranian leaders were worried US was going to kill them at Khamenei funeral: Trump

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The US president has blamed Iran for the recent escalation of attacks between the two sides, saying that they asked for a “timeout” during the week-long funeral of late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in US-Israeli strikes on the first day of the war, Al Jazeera reports.

“They asked for a timeout, they wanted to go to the funeral of Khamenei, and I said give it to them, and they start shooting missiles”, Trump said.

“I mean, it was a crazy thing. Now we did kill him, so I guess you have to look at it that way”, he concedes. “They also asked that we not kill them, and we said we’re not going to kill you”, during the funeral.

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