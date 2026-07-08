Airbus trims jet industry demand forecast after Iran war, tariffs

Airbus has revised down its 20-year industry-wide forecast for passenger aircraft demand by 1 per cent after the Iran war and trade tensions slam the brakes on what had been a sharp rebound in airline activity since the Covid-19 pandemic, Reuters reports.

The lowered long-term growth outlook points to a somewhat less buoyant aviation market ahead, as airlines trim their capacity growth plans in the wake of higher oil prices stemming from the Iran war.

One area continuing to come back strongly during a fragile ceasefire in the Iran conflict is the Middle East, whose Gulf hubs have returned towards normal traffic volumes, Airbus says.

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