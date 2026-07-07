E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Judicial Commission of Pakistan likely to meet on 20th to confirm additional judges

Nasir Iqbal Published Updated
Image shows Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi presiding over meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan at Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad on November 5. — Umer Mehtab/File
Image shows Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi presiding over meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan at Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad on November 5. — Umer Mehtab/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) is likely to meet on July 20 to consider confirmation of two additional judges, extension of the term of Constitutional Benches in the Sindh High Court as well as to consider nominations to fill five vacant offices of judges in provincial high courts.

Already, chief justices of four high courts and other members of the commission have submitted names to JCP for appointment as additional judges in different high courts. Headed by CJP Yahya Afridi, the JCP had invited nominations for 10 additional judges of Lahore High Court, five for the SHC, five for the Balochistan High Court and three for the Islamabad High Court.

The JCP has already received 35 nominations for five offices of judges in SHC.

The JCP will also consider names for elevation as additional judges to fill three IHC offices.

For the Peshawar High Court, the JCP will consider confirmation of four additional judges. It will also consider confirmation of one additional judge and other nominations to fill vacancies of 10 judges in LHC. For LHC, the JCP has received 24 nominations. The JCP will also consider names for BHC during the meeting.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe