Discipline, fitness key to Pakistan’s Test revival: Babar

LAHORE: Newly reappointed Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam has said discipline, fitness and performance will be the cornerstones of his leadership as he begins his second stint as skipper.

Speaking in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast released on Monday, two days after replacing Shan Masood as Test captain, Babar said his priority was to rebuild the side on strong professional standards.

“My main focus is that every player shows discipline, fitness and performance. These are the most important factors in building a successful team,” Babar said during the podcast hosted by former Pakistan captain Salman Butt.

Babar, who led Pakistan in Tests from 2020 to 2023, has been reappointed captain for the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies, starting on July 25, followed by a three-Test series against England, which ends on Sept 13.

“I have always backed young players, but that support has to be matched by a positive response from them,” he said.

Reflecting on his return as captain, Babar described leading Pakistan as a privilege.

“Whenever I have captained Pakistan, it has been an honour. Whether I played as captain or as an ordinary player, I learned a lot and matured. This time I return with better planning and a clearer mindset, and I will try to fulfil this responsibility to the best of my ability.”

Responding to a question about the additional pressure of captaincy, Babar said pressure was an unavoidable part of international cricket.

“Pressure always comes with international cricket. The key is not to let it weigh you down but to enjoy the challenge.”

He added that while batting, his focus remained on contributing to the team’s success rather than individual milestones.

“As captain, I always take responsibility for helping the team. Whether I am captain or not, I try to stay calm and deal with difficult situations sensibly.”

Babar said constant communication with his batting partner helped him remain composed in pressure situations.

Asked how his second stint as captain would differ from the first, Babar said he had learned valuable lessons from his earlier tenure.

“In my first spell as captain, I made both good and bad decisions. I analysed everything, identified my mistakes and rebuilt my approach with greater clarity and a more positive mindset.”

Commenting on the squad selected for the two-Test tour, Babar described it as a youthful group.

“We have several young players. Some have already represented Pakistan while others are new. Our responsibility is to back them, bring out their best and help them stay relaxed under pressure.”

He stressed that senior players had an important role in helping youngsters cope with the demands of international cricket.

“International cricket is all about handling pressure. I always try to shield younger players from unnecessary pressure by keeping them involved in discussions, both on and off the field. I will continue to guide them on how to stay focused and handle different situations.”

Speaking about the month-long training camp at the LCCA Ground and the National Cricket Academy, Babar said it had been vital for the team’s preparations.

“As players and as a group, this camp was extremely important.”

He believed Pakistan’s recent struggles in Test cricket were partly due to shortcomings in fitness.

“I felt that whenever we needed to produce an impactful performance and struggled in Test cricket, fitness was one of the reasons. It affected both our batting and bowling, and prevented us from delivering.”

He said the camp had also focused on improving fielding and developing patience.

“It is not easy to train in such scorching heat, but if we respond positively to these tough conditions, we will reap the benefits.”

Babar said players had mostly featured in practice matches during the camp.

“Every batsman and bowler is putting in extra work every day. Hopefully, it will benefit us, and I have also encouraged the younger players to work hard because it will pay off in the future.”

Asked about Pakistan’s pace attack following the omission of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, Babar expressed confidence in the available fast bowlers.

“We have Mohammad Abbas, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali and Aamer Jamal. They all have international as well as strong domestic experience.”

However, he acknowledged the importance of genuine pace in Test cricket.

“You need a couple of bowlers capable of consistently bowling above 140 kilometres per hour because it gives the team an extra edge and broadens your tactical options.”

Babar said the team management had carefully analysed Pakistan’s shortcomings before planning for the upcoming tours.

“We discussed in detail where we were struggling in both batting and bowling, and we prepared accordingly.”

Regarding the challenges ahead, Babar said the team had tried to replicate West Indian conditions during the training camp.

“We have practised on pitches similar to those we expect in the West Indies. There will certainly be challenges, but we will do our best to overcome them.”

On the England tour, he said several Pakistan players possessed valuable experience of English conditions.

“Many of our players have played county cricket and international matches in England. Although conditions have changed somewhat over the past few years, that experience will certainly help us.”

Babar said he always welcomed constructive criticism while ignoring negativity.

“I take healthy criticism seriously because it helps me improve. I try not to pay attention to negative criticism.”

Offering advice to aspiring cricketers, Babar urged them to remain patient and committed.

“My message is simple: believe in your abilities, work hard and be patient. Success does not come in weeks or months; it comes over time.”

He also thanked Pakistan’s supporters for their continued backing.

“Our fans always have high expectations, and rightly so. We try our best to perform in every match, but sometimes things do not go according to plan. Both victory and defeat teach valuable lessons, and I always try to learn from them.”

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026