E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Two Benazir Income Support Programme vendors arrested for taking money from beneficiaries in Bahawalpur

Our Correspondent Published Updated
Image shows a person in handcuffs. ─ Reuters/File
Image shows a person in handcuffs. ─ Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

BAHAWALPUR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two vendors on charges of deducting amount of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries on Jhnagiwali Road on Monday.

The FIA sources identified the suspects as Muhammad Waqar Ahmed Shah and Muhammad Salman. The BISP beneficiaries complained to the FIA that the suspects would deduct from Rs1,000 to Rs1,500 from each of the beneficiaries illegally. On their complaint, the FIA arrested them, recovered money and CNIC of several BISP deserving women from their possession.

Meanwhile, according to assistant director Sheikh Muhammad Husnain Raza, BISP Mailsi in Vehari district, the devices of seven vendors were blocked while a case against one was filed with court.

PO ARRESTED: City Police Burewala in Vehari district arrested a woman proclaimed offender (PO) three years after a fraud case was registered against her.

According to police, Rubina Bibi alias Sumaira Bibi, a resident of village Inayati in the limits of Khairpur Tamewali Police Station of Bahawalpur district was wanted in the FIR registered on July 6, 2023.

In his FIR, SI Shamshad Ali alleged that Rubina, along with five other nominated persons, Sultan Ahmed, Ashiq Ali, Muhammad Waseam and two unidentified persons, had implicated him (Shamshad) in a fake rape case.

He stated that to discharge him (Shamshad) from the false rape case, Rubina and her accomplices attempted to blackmail him by demanding a sum of Rs1.5m and threatened him of dire consequences. He further stated that a police investigation on Nov 3, 2023, discharged him from the case and the magistrate agreed with police.

When Rubina’s previous police records were checked, it was disclosed that she led a gang of fraudsters, who would register false cases against people in several police stations of Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh and extort money.

PRO told Dawn after the registration of FIR against woman in 2023, she went underground and the court declared her PO.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe