Two Benazir Income Support Programme vendors arrested for taking money from beneficiaries in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two vendors on charges of deducting amount of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries on Jhnagiwali Road on Monday.

The FIA sources identified the suspects as Muhammad Waqar Ahmed Shah and Muhammad Salman. The BISP beneficiaries complained to the FIA that the suspects would deduct from Rs1,000 to Rs1,500 from each of the beneficiaries illegally. On their complaint, the FIA arrested them, recovered money and CNIC of several BISP deserving women from their possession.

Meanwhile, according to assistant director Sheikh Muhammad Husnain Raza, BISP Mailsi in Vehari district, the devices of seven vendors were blocked while a case against one was filed with court.

PO ARRESTED: City Police Burewala in Vehari district arrested a woman proclaimed offender (PO) three years after a fraud case was registered against her.

According to police, Rubina Bibi alias Sumaira Bibi, a resident of village Inayati in the limits of Khairpur Tamewali Police Station of Bahawalpur district was wanted in the FIR registered on July 6, 2023.

In his FIR, SI Shamshad Ali alleged that Rubina, along with five other nominated persons, Sultan Ahmed, Ashiq Ali, Muhammad Waseam and two unidentified persons, had implicated him (Shamshad) in a fake rape case.

He stated that to discharge him (Shamshad) from the false rape case, Rubina and her accomplices attempted to blackmail him by demanding a sum of Rs1.5m and threatened him of dire consequences. He further stated that a police investigation on Nov 3, 2023, discharged him from the case and the magistrate agreed with police.

When Rubina’s previous police records were checked, it was disclosed that she led a gang of fraudsters, who would register false cases against people in several police stations of Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh and extort money.

PRO told Dawn after the registration of FIR against woman in 2023, she went underground and the court declared her PO.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026