Beyond hard influence: soft power now speaks new language

SOFT power in today’s day and age of complex geopolitics has departed from the conventional nomenclature given to it. As a concept, today it is intrinsically woven into communication protocols, defining perceptions and incorporating a different interconnect with policy, outreach and narrative building.

With the times, the notion of soft power has drastically changed since Joseph Nye coined the term in the 1980s. While the ability to influence was limited in scope and objective earlier, it operates today in a much more complex matrix — a matrix that is outlined by new ideas, algorithms, influence, persuasion and credibility aspects.

Soft power today operates within the complex architecture of state and non-state actors. Through its varied tools, the concept has become extremely dynamic, always in the search of viability, effective relationships, partnerships, consistent engagement and appeal within the parameters of national and global boundaries.

Soft power today when applied in real politics reflects deep insights, aspirations and comprehensive trust. It is no longer limited to a cultural framework. It has become an essential ingredient to showcase growth, progress, legacy, strategic positioning and a value system that reinforces its connection with policy, institutions and people.

As a concept it has become an essential ingredient to people-centric development, governance, narrative setting and public-oriented diplomacy. While culture remains the cornerstone of soft power, it is the variations offered within the concept that have made the idea a must-win input in the practice and performance of diplomacy and foreign policy.

This has become more challenging in the light of the ‘Digital Age’ we all live in. Tech-driven growth and deep-tech partnerships colour soft power through different shades and templates. In the contemporary global order, the credibility of a nation is no longer shaped only by its economic strength or military capability.

The digital environment has further multiplied the importance of this idea. Today, a policy decision, a cultural symbol, a scientific innovation, a sporting achievement or even a public campaign can travel across continents in seconds. The same speed that creates opportunity also creates vulnerability. Narratives are no longer built only through formal statements or diplomatic channels. They are built through public conversations, social media engagement, visual storytelling, influencer ecosystems, academic exchanges, diaspora networks and the credibility of institutions.

Therefore, the management of soft power today requires an understanding of both substance and perception. It is not enough for a country to possess cultural depth or civilisational confidence. It must also have the capacity to present that depth in a manner that is contemporary, relatable and persuasive.

Education, knowledge and innovation have also emerged as important dimensions of soft power. Universities, research institutions, start-up ecosystems, scholarships, digital public infrastructure and technology partnerships now shape how a nation is perceived by young people, investors, researchers and policy communities.

A country that is able to offer solutions in areas such as climate change, health, digital inclusion, skill development and affordable technology naturally creates goodwill. This goodwill is not artificial. It is built through usefulness, trust and the ability to contribute to global challenges.

In many ways, the soft power of the present century is increasingly solution-oriented. It is not only about admiration, but about relevance. It is not only about visibility, but about value. At the same time, cultural confidence continues to remain an enduring pillar. Languages, cinema, cuisine, literature, festivals, heritage, spirituality, yoga, traditional knowledge systems and creative industries continue to provide emotional familiarity and attraction.

However, these cultural markers gain greater strength when they are connected with modern aspirations. A nation’s heritage becomes more powerful when it is not presented as a relic of the past, but as a living force capable of engaging with the present. This balance between legacy and modernity gives soft power its real depth. It allows a country to appear rooted and forward-looking at the same time. It also prevents soft power from becoming ornamental, limited only to symbolic representation without strategic direction. In this changing framework, communication has become the backbone of soft power. The language of communication must be authentic, people-centric and globally conscious.

It must avoid overstatement and still carry ambition. It must be able to speak to domestic audiences with confidence and to international audiences with openness. This is particularly important because soft power rests heavily on trust.

Once credibility is weakened, even strong cultural or institutional assets lose their impact. Hence, successful soft power is never built through messaging alone. It is built through the alignment of message, action and experience. What a country says, what it does, and what others experience through engagement with it must reinforce one another.

The role of diaspora communities also adds another strong layer to this discussion. Diaspora groups often become living carriers of national identity, cultural memory and professional excellence. They influence perceptions in host societies through their contribution to business, academia, technology, medicine, public life and community networks. Their success often becomes a reflection of the country’s human capital and value system.

When connected meaningfully, diaspora communities can create long-term bridges of trust and collaboration. They can also help translate national narratives into local contexts with greater emotional acceptance. It finally turns influence into a deeper framework of respect.—The Statesman (India)/ANN

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026