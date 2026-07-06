Growing science distrust sparks social divisions

Science often feels distant from everyday life. “Science communication” is an effort to convey the processes and achievements of science to the public and to explore its future direction together. It has been over 20 years since science communication programmes were established at the University of Tokyo and other universities in 2005. Despite the expansion of these initiatives, concerns have been raised that distrust of science is growing and social divisions are deepening.

In today’s world, where dubious information abounds and artificial intelligence continues to advance, it is important to review the current state of science communication and the challenges it faces.

In April, Tokyo Univer­sity of Science launched its Department of Science Communication. While many universities have previously offered science communication as a minor or through individual courses, this is the only dedicated department for this field in Japan.

A class in late April was attended by approximately 80 students — the department’s first cohort. During the session, students paired up for an exercise using maps they had been given, which included landmarks such as factories and forests. The students attempted to describe their routes to one another using words alone. However, the landmarks shown on their maps actually differed, leading to instances where their descriptions did not align. Through this exercise, they learned that even when they believed they had communicated successfully, their meaning might not have been understood.

The class was led by Prof Yuko Ikkatai, who specialises in science communication. She explained the objective: “The goal is to give students a firsthand sense of the difficulties in communication when there is a gap in the information held by individuals.” The exercise illustrates the challenges of communication between experts and the public, where gaps in knowledge are often substantial. It is an essential perspective for communicating science.

In the second half of the class, the history of science communication was explained. The lecture covered how, in the United Kingdom in the 1980s, the government and scientists sought to promote science communication based on the belief that deepening the public’s understanding of science was necessary for scientific advancement. An important point was that the focus of these efforts subsequently expanded to include not only the one-way transmission of scientific knowledge but also the importance of dialogue between scientists and the public, as well as the significance of public engagement in the conduct of scientific research.

In this department, students not only study science communication and social issues related to science but also acquire foundational knowledge in fields such as information and data science, mathematics and physics.

The department head, Prof Yuki Watanabe, who specialises in educational technology, said, “We aim to cultivate professionals equipped with both scientific expertise and communication skills.”

Potential career paths include developing policies or business strategies based on scientific literacy in government agencies and corporations, or serving as science teachers in junior high and high schools.

Organised efforts to promote science communication in Japan date back to 2005.—The Japan News/ANN

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026