Ten-man England survive Mexico comeback to reach FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

England survived a spirited Mexico fightback to secure a 3-2 win on Sunday and book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals, ending the co-hosts’ deepest run at the tournament in 40 years despite playing most of the second half with 10 men at the Azteca Stadium.

Jude Bellingham put England ahead, striking twice in the space of a minute, finishing a Bukayo Saka cross before tapping in Harry Kane’s pass to stun the home crowd.

Mexico’s Julian Quinones pulled one back before halftime, reacting quickest to a loose ball in the box to fire into the roof of the net and revive the co-hosts’ hopes.

England were reduced to 10 men in the second half after Jarrell Quansah was sent off following a VAR review, but Harry Kane restored England’s two-goal lead with a penalty after goalkeeper Raul Rangel fouled Anthony Gordon.

Mexico’s Raul Jimenez reduced the deficit with another penalty after a VAR review confirmed a foul from Kane on Brian Gutierrez.

The match was delayed by one hour due to adverse weather conditions around the Azteca Stadium.

England will face Norway in the last eight in Miami on Saturday.