E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Shanghai opera house ready to fan out

China DailyANN Published Updated
The spiral staircase is at the visual heart of the architecture.—Courtesy China Daily
The spiral staircase is at the visual heart of the architecture.—Courtesy China Daily
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

THE Shanghai Grand Opera House, a contemporary architectural wonder and new city landmark, is preparing to face the public.

Six years in the making, since it broke ground on Dec 18, 2019, the 146,000-square-metre complex, sitting on the eastern bank of the Huangpu River beside the Shanghai Expo Culture Park, houses three main performance venues with a combined 4,200 seats. It stands as one of Shanghai’s most ambitious cultural projects and “the final piece in the city’s theatrical ecosystem”, says Zhang Xiaoding, general manager of Shanghai Grand Opera House Management Co.

Of the three theaters in the complex, the largest is Harmony Hall with 2,000 seats. It is designed for opera, ballet and symphonic performances. It boasts one of the largest theater stages in Asia at 3,500 sq m and enables rapid scene changes, allowing up to three or four different productions in a single week.

Then there is the Soar Theatre, with 1,200 seats, tailored for experimental and original theater, music and dance productions. The smallest of the three, the Open Stage, is defined by a 13-meter glass wall overlooking the park. It is a flexible space that supports immersive theater and chamber music.

The new opera house “filled the last blank in the cluster of theaters in Pudong”, Zhang says. With its launch, “theaters on both sides of the Huangpu River will form a complete ecosystem. In the future, they will each have their distinctive function and positioning, complementing each other”.

In terms of operating scale or its overall size, the Shanghai Grand Opera House will be the “highest-standard, top-quality theater in Shanghai”, she says.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe