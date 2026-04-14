Zardari wants overhaul of Cadet College Petaro on modern lines

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari has called for a modern overhaul of his alma mater, Cadet College Petaro, directing the institution to transition toward international academic standards and digital-first learning.

He said this during a detailed briefing given to him on the functioning, development plans and institutional requirements of the Cadet College Petaro during a meeting held at the Chief Minister House.

The briefing focused on the progress made on the decisions taken in an earlier Board of Governors meetings and outlined key priorities for the institution’s continued development, alongside proposals to modernise academic delivery and expand its scope.

Officials also briefed him on the progress regarding provision of financial assistance for pension arrears, installation of a 1.2 megawatt solar power plant, establishment of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system and upgradation of academic and residential facilities, including information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and cadets’ mess arrangements.

The president reviewed measures relating to scholarships through an endowment fund, enhancement of government grant-in-aid and construction of a boundary wall to prevent encroachment.

The meeting also considered steps for ensuring long-term sustainability of the institution, including housing schemes and health insurance for the employees, as well as the establishment of a model high school affiliated with the college.

The president was informed that 50 per cent of the students belong to Sindh while the remaining come from other parts of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, President Zardari emphasised that the syllabus should be aligned with international standards and encouraged the college to seek affiliation with a reputed international institution.

“Education delivery must increasingly move toward digital platforms,” the President stated, emphasising the need for ICT-equipped classrooms. He further recommended introducing agriculture as a core subject and engaging international faculty to elevate teaching standards.

The president directed that a committee be formed to examine the college’s moving towards A-Levels/O-Levels (Advanced HSC/SSC) instead of routine matric and intermediate levels.

Highlighting the college’s legacy in producing leaders for the armed forces and civil service, President Zardari described the college as “close to his heart”. He called for a committee to oversee the proposed curriculum shift and urged stakeholders to ensure the college remains a “center of excellence”.

The president emphasised that strengthening the institution would help produce well-rounded individuals equipped with values of discipline, integrity and responsibility. He stressed the importance of quality education as a foundation for socio-economic progress and called for continued focus on merit and character building.

Highlighting the need for coordinated efforts, the president asked all stakeholders to extend full support for timely approval and implementation of the proposed initiatives. He reiterated the importance of sustained investment and collective commitment to ensure that the institution continues to serve as a centre of excellence.

The meeting was attended by Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh chief minister; Ms Faryal Talpur, MPA and president of the Women Wing PPP; Dr Asim Hussain, chancellor of Ziauddin University; Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, provincial minister for energy; MPAs Malik Asad Sikandar and Dr Sikandar Ali Shoro; Sindh Chief Secretary; Commodore Faisal Iqbal Qazi, principal of the Cadet College Petaro, and other officials.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026