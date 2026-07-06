Driver dies, two hurt as water tanker overturns in Karachi's DHA

KARACHI: The driver of a water tanker was killed and two others were injured when the heavy vehicle went out of his control due to speeding and overturned on Khayaban-i-Rahat, in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Sunday morning, officials said.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan Ul Haseeb Khan said that the tanker rolled over after hitting an electric pole, resulting in three people, including the driver, being trapped.

He said that driver Yasir Karim, 30, died and his body as well as two others, Sohail Niaz, 24, and Huzaifa, 13, were recovered with the help of a disaster response vehicle in a wounded condition.

The body and wounded men were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Traffic was suspended on the road for some time, but traffic police, along with DHA staff, removed the tanker and cleared the road.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026