E-Paper | July 20, 2026

Blow hot, blow cold

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PEACEMAKING becomes increasingly difficult when belligerents continue to resort to threats, bullying and insults. Where the US-Iran peace process is concerned, President Donald Trump’s routinely irrational public comments serve to complicate matters, and may even scuttle behind-the-scenes efforts to arrive at an agreement.

After the American and Iranian delegations left Islamabad on Sunday without a deal — the probability of agreeing on a solution to a complicated dispute in a short span of time was always remote — Mr Trump took to social media to unleash a barrage of bellicosity. He once against threatened Iran, saying his forces were “locked and loaded”, while announcing that a US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz would take effect, restricting the passage of vessels using Iranian ports, or those that pay toll to Tehran.

Mr Trump has not even spared the pope. After the pontiff strongly criticised war, the US leader said he was “not a big fan” of Pope Leo XIV. The holy father remained unrepentant, saying he would continue to denounce war.

Mr Trump’s frequent rants aside, there is a very real threat of hostilities restarting if American and Iranian forces come face to face in the Strait of Hormuz. While the maritime passage is essential to global commerce, attempts to reopen it by force, or stop Iranian ships from crossing the strait, will only exacerbate matters and harden Tehran’s posture. The key to opening the strait, and ending hostilities across the region, continues to lie in a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Suffice it to say, Mr Trump’s belligerent social media missives are hardly creating conditions conducive to diplomacy.

As per reports, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that both sides were “inches away” from an “Islamabad MoU”, yet an agreement could not be reached because the US ‘shifted the goalposts’. If this is the case, then a second round of talks becomes imperative. The Americans say that Iran is not willing to give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons. Yet the facts state otherwise as before the American attack in February, Tehran was willing to make significant concessions to its nuclear programme — short of abandoning enrichment — in the Omani-facilitated dialogue process.

The fact is that if Iran is approached with respect, and serious diplomats from the US engage with their Iranian counterparts, facilitated by committed interlocutors such as Pakistan and others, a peaceful resolution is very much possible. For such a process to deliver, the US must resolve to end its aggression against Iran, and prevent its proxy Israel from causing chaos across the region.

Equally important, the US president must refrain from issuing bombastic threats on social media, and leave the Iran file to seasoned diplomats in his administration, who are actually capable of reaching a workable agreement.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026

US Iran Rift Israel Iran Conflict
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Jamil Soomro
Apr 14, 2026 08:08am
Precious time and money was wasted by Pakistan on arranging Peace Talks between US and Iran and in the end it was all in vain.......as no accord was signed. It was a huge disappointment for Pakistan and the world.
Recommend 0
Truth seeker
Apr 14, 2026 09:44am
President Trump is a narcissist and won't bow, even if the world faces some unbearable consequences.
Recommend 0
Nawab Saeed
Apr 14, 2026 10:49am
Visit any worthwhile survey site today and one can see the lowest social, moral esteem America is placed at in the eyes of world community - thanks to the highly irresponsible and aggressive policies of the occupants of the oval office.
Recommend 0
farhan
Apr 14, 2026 10:50am
Well written.Hope that we will see some solution soon.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 14, 2026 01:15pm
This war is all about U.S. President's arrogance and false ego.
Recommend 0
Zahid Yusuf
Apr 14, 2026 01:23pm
Doesn't it look odd that Trump's insane utterances have also an impact on Financial Markets sentiments whereby millions of dollars come into upward & downward swings within 2-3 hours. It should not be difficult to fathom who are the beneficiaries of this well-thought out ruse under the garb of insane misdemeanors right in front of international media. Alongside Iran, US has also suffered massive destruction of its military assets, but personal pockets are fattened through political gimmicks.
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ABE
Apr 14, 2026 02:06pm
Trump is simply devoid of such decorum and deference for the other side. Diplomacy is not his strongest point. The fact that no 'real diplomats" worth their salt, were dispatched to negotiate with the Iranians speaks to that fact. Kushner, Witkoff are working for Israeli interests. Vance was a vocal critic of Trump, until Trump picked him as his running mate for the 2024 elections. But has zero diplomatic skills and no experience in negotiations. US Embassy in Islamabad has no Ambassador.
Recommend 0
Adil
Apr 14, 2026 04:19pm
Really you think Trump has or can show respect for anyone. He doesn't respect himself,just infinite greed for money and power. Trump understands fear and anger,fear of losing money and power and that angers him. The war against Iran will be stopped when Trump will feel really scared of losing money and power..
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Imtiaz Cassum Agboatwala
Apr 14, 2026 10:11pm
True. Give respect to the other party.
Recommend 0
Peaceful World
Apr 16, 2026 06:28pm
Our current leadership around the world are divided Once all leaders agreed on one point and say Yes to peace and say No to war, our world will become a better place to live for all humanity regardless of any religion or hatred among all people. Let’s pray for peace only.
Recommend 0

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