E-Paper | July 14, 2026

CDF Munir meets Turkish President Erdogan, armed forces chief in Ankara

News Desk Published Updated
Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Ankara airport. — Photo courtesy @trpresidency/X
Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Ankara airport. — Photo courtesy @trpresidency/X
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, according to a post on the Turkish Presidency’s X account.

The presidency’s post on Tuesday, which also had a picture of the two, said Erdogan received Munir at the Ankara airport.

Reuters reported that the meeting was held behind closed doors at the Ankara airport. The report said that Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Chief of Turkish General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu and National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalin also attended the meeting.

Separately, an X post by the Turkish embassy in Pakistan said CDF Munir was accorded a guard of honour by a tri-services contingent of the Turkish armed forces following his arrival in Ankara.

General Bayraktaroglu welcomed him during his official visit, the post said.

“Rooted in brotherhood, mutual trust and a shared strategic vision, the enduring defence and military cooperation between Turkiye and Pakistan continues to grow stronger,” the embassy’s post said.

Separately, an X post by the Turkish armed forces said “bilateral and inter-delegation meetings” were held between the two sides.

CDF Munir reached Turkiye on a two-day official visit on Monday, but the timing of his meeting with Erdogan and General Bayraktaroglu is not yet clear.

Pakistan has not issued any official statement regarding the visit yet. However, state media reported that CDF Munir would hold “important” meetings with Turkiye’s military and political leadership during the visit.

Last month, General Metin Tokel, commander of the Turkish Land Forces, met CDF Munir during his visit to Pakistan.

The two had discussed regional security dynamics and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence cooperation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

General Tokel had also met with the naval and air chiefs during the visit.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pak Turk Ties
World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe