CDF Munir meets Turkish President Erdogan, armed forces chief in Ankara

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, according to a post on the Turkish Presidency’s X account.

The presidency’s post on Tuesday, which also had a picture of the two, said Erdogan received Munir at the Ankara airport.

Reuters reported that the meeting was held behind closed doors at the Ankara airport. The report said that Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Chief of Turkish General Staff General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu and National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalin also attended the meeting.

Separately, an X post by the Turkish embassy in Pakistan said CDF Munir was accorded a guard of honour by a tri-services contingent of the Turkish armed forces following his arrival in Ankara.

General Bayraktaroglu welcomed him during his official visit, the post said.

“Rooted in brotherhood, mutual trust and a shared strategic vision, the enduring defence and military cooperation between Turkiye and Pakistan continues to grow stronger,” the embassy’s post said.

Separately, an X post by the Turkish armed forces said “bilateral and inter-delegation meetings” were held between the two sides.

CDF Munir reached Turkiye on a two-day official visit on Monday, but the timing of his meeting with Erdogan and General Bayraktaroglu is not yet clear.

Pakistan has not issued any official statement regarding the visit yet. However, state media reported that CDF Munir would hold “important” meetings with Turkiye’s military and political leadership during the visit.

Last month, General Metin Tokel, commander of the Turkish Land Forces, met CDF Munir during his visit to Pakistan.

The two had discussed regional security dynamics and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence cooperation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

General Tokel had also met with the naval and air chiefs during the visit.