Guterres calls Islamabad talks ‘positive step’ despite no deal

• Warns no military solution to US-Iran conflict

• UN envoy to visit Pakistan as diplomatic efforts intensify

WASHINGTON: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said there is “no military solution” to the current conflict in the Middle East, while welcoming recent US-Iran talks hosted by Pakistan as a “positive and meaningful step” towards renewed dialogue.

The UN secretary general is also sending his special envoy, Jean Arnault, to Islamabad to consult Pakistan’s leaders on ways to help end the Iran war, which is increasingly seen as a global threat.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson in New York on Monday, the UN chief noted that although no agreement was reached in the Islamabad discussions, the very fact that the two sides engaged underscored the seriousness of their commitment.

“While no agreement was reached at the talks hosted by Pakistan between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, the discussions themselves underscored the seriousness of their engagement and constituted a positive and meaningful step towards renewed dialogue,” the statement said.

Guterres cautioned that, given “deeply rooted differences”, an agreement could not be reached overnight, and urged continued engagement in a constructive spirit to achieve a durable settlement.

He also stressed that the ceasefire “must absolutely be preserved”, calling for an immediate end to all violations.

Paying tribute to diplomatic efforts, he thanked mediators including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkiye, and urged the international community to support their initiatives.

The secretary general further underlined the importance of respecting freedom of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law. He warned that disruptions in maritime traffic are already affecting global supply chains, with around 20,000 seafarers reportedly stranded at sea under worsening conditions.

The statement said disruptions were also impacting fertiliser supply chains, worsening global food insecurity and contributing to rising fuel and transport costs.

UN envoy Jean Arnault recently met Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi in Tehran, engaged with Iranian Red Crescent representatives, and visited sites damaged in recent strikes, including a university and a destroyed apartment building.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the envoy reiterated the secretary general’s commitment to pursuing “every possible effort” for a peaceful resolution and will continue regional consultations.

Jorge Moreira da Silva, executive director of the United Nations Office for Project Services, is also coordinating related maritime safety efforts with international partners.

‘Talks reflect trust deficit’

Analysts in Washington say the Islamabad negotiations reflect not a breakdown of diplomacy, but a continuing trust deficit between Washington and Tehran.

Vali Nasr, professor of Middle East studies at Johns Hopkins University, said the talks failed because Iran sought guarantees that any deal would be implemented, while the US insisted on immediate, verifiable steps.

Iran fears Washington could withdraw after it makes irreversible concessions, while the US seeks compliance before easing pressure.

Pakistan’s mediation role expands

Despite the absence of an agreement, the Islamabad talks, reportedly lasting 21 hours, covered Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, frozen assets, maritime security and broader regional arrangements, supported by technical exchanges and written proposals.

Analysts say the level of detail reflects structured diplomacy rather than exploratory contact.

With the UN envoy expected to visit Islamabad this week, Pakistan’s role appears increasingly embedded in an ongoing diplomatic framework. Whether the next round takes place in Islamabad or elsewhere remains unclear, but the process is still seen as open-ended and in motion.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2026