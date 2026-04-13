Israel seeks to declare Turkiye ‘new enemy’, says FM Fidan after Netanyahu’s remarks on Erdogan

Israel “cannot live without an enemy” and its government is now trying to portray Turkiye as one, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday.

“After Iran, Israel cannot live without an enemy,” Fidan said in a televised interview with Anadolu Agency.

“We see that not only Netanyahu’s administration but also some figures in the opposition — though not all — are seeking to declare Turkiye the new enemy,” he said.

“This is a new development in Israel… turning into a state strategy,” he added.

Turkiye, a fierce critic of Israel, had joined diplomatic efforts with Pakistan and Egypt aimed at de-escalation during the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Tensions between Turkiye and Israel have steadily escalated since the latter’s war on Gaza erupted following Hamas’s Oct 7, 2023 attacks.

Netanyahu ‘described as the Hitler of our time’: Turkiye

The dispute entered a new phase over the weekend after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned his US counterpart Donald Trump of “possible provocations and sabotage” that could jeopardise an initial ceasefire arrangement in the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Subsequently, on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sharply criticised Erdogan in a post on X and vowed Tel Aviv would continue to confront Tehran and its regional allies.

Later on Saturday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also lashed out at Erdogan on X, calling him a “paper tiger”.

Erdogan “who did not respond to missile fire from Iran into Turkish territory and has proven to be a paper tiger, is now fleeing into the realm of anti-Semitism and calling for show trials in Turkiye against Israel’s political and military leadership”, Katz said on X.

The Turkish foreign ministry then slammed Netanyahu for remarks targeting Erdogan, saying the remarks were a result of “the discomfort caused by the truths we have consistently voiced on every platform”.

“Netanyahu, who has been described as the Hitler of our time due to the crimes he has committed, is a well-known figure with a clear track record,” the ministry said in a statement.

It contended that Netanyahu’s “current objective is to undermine ongoing peace negotiations and continue his expansionist policies in the region”.

“Failing this, he risks being tried in his own country and is likely to be sentenced to imprisonment,” it added, referring to his long-running corruption trial.

The ministry noted that an arrest warrant had been issued against Netanyahu by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“Under Netanyahu’s administration, Israel is facing proceedings before the International Court of Justice on charges of genocide,” the Turkish ministry pointed out.

“The fact that our president has been targeted by Israeli officials with baseless, brazen, and false allegations is a result of the discomfort caused by the truths we have consistently voiced on every platform,” the ministry said.

“Türkiye will continue to stand by innocent civilians and will further its efforts to ensure that Netanyahu is held accountable for the crimes he has committed,” it asserted.