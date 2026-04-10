E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Netanyahu requests delay in his corruption trial testimony

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked to postpone testifying in his long-running corruption trial which was set to resume next week, citing the ongoing security situation in the region, Reuters reports citing Netanyahu’s lawyer in a court filing.

The trial was set to resume on Sunday, after Israel lifted a state of emergency imposed over its war with Iran following Wednesday’s ceasefire announcement. The defence said it was prepared to continue hearing the testimony of a prosecution witness.

“Due to classified security and diplomatic reasons connected … to the dramatic events that have taken place in the State of Israel and throughout the Middle East in recent times, the prime minister will not be able to testify in the proceeding for at least the next two weeks,” the filing to the Jerusalem District Court has said.

It added that a sealed envelope detailing the classified reasons was delivered to the court, which will rule once the prosecution submits its response.

Iran Israel War

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