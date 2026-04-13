E-Paper | July 19, 2026

‘TTP terrorist’ held in Rangers-CTD raid at SITE

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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KARACHI: A suspected terrorist belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was arrested in a raid in the SITE area on Sunday, officials said.

They said that a joint team of Rangers and Counter-Terrorism Department arrested suspect Noor Alam alias Wafadar and recovered arms and explosives from his possession.

A Rangers statement said that the held suspect was a resident of South Waziristan and associated with Fitna al Khawarij, a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned TTP.

It said that he had joined Mufti Noor Wali group in 2014 and was involved in several attacks on check posts of security forces in South Waziristan.

He disclosed that he, along with his accomplices Khan Mohammed alias Khorai and Naqeebullah alias Mowavia, had carried out IED attacks on security forces.

He fled to Afghanistan after the launch of an operation in South Waziristan and returned to the country and and had been hiding in Karachi for some time.

“The held terrorist, on the directives of his accomplices in Afghanistan, was organising his group in Karachi to carry out terrorist attacks,” the Rangers statement said, adding: “Raids are being conducted for arrest of his accomplices.”

The held suspect was handed over to the CTD police for further legal action.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2026

Pakistan

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