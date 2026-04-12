E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Police official martyred in Peshawar attack

Bureau Report Published
The image shows policemen in Peshawar. — AFP/file
The image shows policemen in Peshawar. — AFP/file
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PESHAWAR: A policeman was martyred in an attack by unknown assailants in the Hassankhel subdivision on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Friday night, the police said.

Police officials said that Muqaddar Khan was picked up by unknown persons, and his body was later found in the Hassankhel area.

A statement issued by the city police on Saturday said that the martyred cop’s funeral was held at the Police Headquarters. The funeral was attended by Capital City Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad, SSP Operations Farhan Khan, senior military and civil officials, besides relatives of the martyred cop.

Meanwhile, a resident was shot dead by unknown persons in the Mattani area on Friday night.

Residents said the body of 25-year-old Sohail Nawaz was shifted to the hospital for an autopsy.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

Pakistan

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