MQM-P seeks representation in Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday sought representation in the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, noting that the inclusion of all political parties in the panel was essential to effectively highlight the issue.

The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir is a parliamentary body dedicated to raising the Kashmir issue on national and international forums.

During a meeting with Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon in Islamabad, MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar proposed the inclusion of all political parties in the panel.

Qasim endorsed the proposal, saying that “national unity and broader political consensus on Kashmir were a pressing need of the time”.

Dr Sattar added that a durable solution to the Kashmir issue was possible only through political and diplomatic means.

Qasim proposed a “National Conference on Kashmir” to build broader political consensus and highlight the Kashmir issue more effectively at the international level.

He also paid tribute to the “unparalleled sacrifices” of the Kashmiri people.

“Pakistan has always provided continued political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris on every front,” he said.

He described Pakistan’s success against India in “Marka-i-Haq” as a historic achievement and a matter of pride for the entire nation.

Kashmir Committee chairman said that Kashmiri Hurriyat leadership had been imprisoned in Indian jails for years, while India was illegally issuing fake domiciles in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to change the demographic ratio of the occupied territory. He termed it a “clear violation” of international law and UN resolutions.

“All political parties, parliamentarians, experts, intellectuals, civil society, youth and Kashmiri leadership should be brought together in this conference to further strengthen national consensus on Kashmir and present the stance of the Kashmiri people effectively at the global level,” he said.

The chairman also lauded MQM-Pakistan’s public services, particularly in the education sector.