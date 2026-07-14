DPM Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to Saarc process during meeting with Secretary-General Golam Sarwar: FO

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) process during a meeting with the association’s Secretary-General Golam Sarwar in Islamabad on Tuesday, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

A statement posted by the FO on social media said that Sarwar called on FM Dar at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad.

The foreign minister commended Sarwar’s efforts to promote regional cooperation and “reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the Saarc process”, the statement said.

Dar underscored the need for a “revitalised Saarc, guided by the principles of its charter, to advance regional connectivity, sustainable development, and the collective well-being” of South Asia, while highlighting the region’s demographic and economic potential.

Meanwhile, the secretary general thanked the foreign minister for Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional and global peace and appreciated the country’s consistent support for Saarc and its institutions.

FM Dar wished Sarwar success as he concluded his tenure as secretary general and “conveyed his best wishes for his future endeavours”, the FO added.

Saarc, an eight-member association, has faced significant challenges in recent years, particularly regarding the hosting of its summits. The core issue stems from escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, two of its major members.

No Saarc summit has taken place since 2014. The 19th summit, scheduled to be held in 2016 in Islamabad, could not go ahead after India pulled out, blaming Pakistan for an attack on its army brigade in Uri, a town in occupied Kashmir.

Under the Saarc charter, a meeting of the heads of government cannot be held if any one of the member states does not join.

FM congratulates new ambassador-designate to Nepal

Separately, the foreign minister also met with Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Nepal, Aamir Khan, congratulating him on his appointment, the FO said in a post on X.

He “underscored the importance of further strengthening Pakistan-Nepal relations by enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, tourism, education, and people-to-people exchanges”, the statement said.

It added that FM Dar encouraged Khan to work closely with both Nepal’s leaders and its business community to “unlock new avenues of economic collaboration”.

In addition, he appreciated Khan’s dedicated services as Director General (Americas) at the foreign ministry, wishing him “every success” in his new assignment, the FO said.