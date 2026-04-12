E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Police plan to set up aerial monitoring unit in Sindh

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
In this file photo, Pakistani security personnel patrol are deployed during a Muharram procession in Karachi. — AFP/File
In this file photo, Pakistani security personnel patrol are deployed during a Muharram procession in Karachi. — AFP/File
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KARACHI: The Sindh police on Saturday decided to establish an “aerial surveillance” division (ASD) in the province for effective and continuous monitoring of citizens, roads/highways, traffic, railway tracks and katcha (riverine) areas, officials said.

Chairing a meeting at his office, Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho constituted a committee comprising senior police officers to devise the standard operating procedures, operational framework and organisational structure of the proposed division.

DIG Information Technology Imran Yaqub gave a detailed briefing to the participants on the existing means of aerial surveillance, use of drones, modern equipment, its features, purposes, training requirements and other possible benefits.

“Aerial and digital monitoring have become imperative,” IG Odho said, adding that it was the future of modern policing.

He added that modern technology and a system of aerial surveillance would not only facilitate policing but also make it more effective and trustworthy.

Mr Odho said the proposed surveillance system would help the police in the timely prevention of crimes in urban areas, key highways, railway tracks and riverine regions.

“This proposed system would play a key role in identifying suspicious activities and ensuring prompt action,” he added.

Besides, the effective use of digital and aerial monitoring would help traffic management, crowd control, and protect citizens’ lives and property more effectively.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

Pakistan

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