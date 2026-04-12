INTERNATIONAL relations are becoming increasingly complex, given major power rivalries, the unilateral use of force, hyper nationalism, lethal technologies and anti-globalism. In such times, states use every instrument of national power to achieve foreign policy goals. Diplomatic methods have therefore expanded to assume multiple forms including economic, trade, cultural, public and even military diplomacy. Traditionally, diplomacy was confined to dispatching envoys to represent the country, negotiate on its behalf, and report on the host country’s policies. Not anymore. Besides economic and public diplomacy, military diplomacy has emerged as an important element in the diplomatic toolkit. We associate the military with the use of force and diplomacy with peaceful pursuits. However, states today leverage the non-kinetic potential of their armed forces to promote foreign policy and national security goals.

In the multilateral arena, military diplomacy is mostly used through UN peacekeeping missions. Pakistan is a leading contributor to UN peace missions, having provided over 235,000 troops and police personnel for four dozen UN peace missions, with some even sacrificing their life under the UN flag. Pakistan itself is home to one such mission: the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan, which has functioned since 1949. Bilaterally, Pakistan’s military leadership engages in high-level dialogues with the armed forces of friendly countries, holds joint military exercises, provides training to foreign military officers, seconds its officers on deputation to friendly countries and secures business contracts for defence equipment made in the country.

Military diplomacy expands foreign policy choices. It was most evident when Pakistan secured a clear victory over India in the May 2025 stand-off and the international community began to view it as a state that could stand up to a much larger aggressor. Pakistan’s defence interactions with China, Turkiye and Azerbaijan received a further fillip after these three countries stood solidly with Pakistan in the May confrontation. The Trump administration also decided to revive its relationship with Pakistan. The US president hosted Pakistan’s prime minister and army chief for a meeting last September and ever since has demonstrated interest in enhancing Pak-US ties, including through the exploration of Pakistan’s mineral, oil and gas wealth.

Saudi Arabia, too, entered into a mutual defence pact with Pakistan. This agreement provides another layer of deterrence against Indian aggression and could open more doors for Saudi investment in the country. Pakistan was also at the high table for negotiations on how to end Israel’s genocidal war against Gaza’s Palestinians. In the recent US-Israeli war on Iran, Pakistan’s military chief stood solidly with the civilian leadership, boosting prospects of Pakistan finding a way to end the war. With China, Pakistan has broad-based defence ties. Besides high-level exchanges between the military leadership of the two countries, Pakistan’s army, air force and navy regularly hold the Warrior, Shaheen and Sea Guardian joint exercises with their Chinese counterparts, and similar exercises with dozens of other friendly countries. These exercises improve interoperability, counterterrorism, maritime security and coordination.

States today tap the non-kinetic potential of their armed forces.

Besides earning substantial revenue, the business development dimension of military diplomacy has won Pakistan respect. Pakistan sells small arms and ammunition, the Super Mashak (sold to 10 countries), the FJ 17 Thunder (sold to three countries), armoured vehicles and drones. The Na­­­-tional Aerospace Science and Tech­nology Park operated by the PAF is developing a technology echo system in aviation, IT and cyber domains thr­ough collaboration with industry, academia and the government. It’s also working with several friendly countries.

Perhaps the most lasting aspect of military diplomacy lies in training foreign officers in our military institutions, and through deputation of our officers to the armed forces of other countries. Pakistani advisory contingents sent to Qatar in 1980s helped build Qatar’s armed forces, while thousands of Pakistani military officers are seconded to Saudi Arabia for advisory services. Such interactions have built friendships for Pakistan in dozens of friendly countries, and promote the image of the country as a factor of stability in this region.

Military diplomacy works best when it functions in tandem with other forms of diplomacy. And it must remain defensive in nature, and not indulge in coercive or interventionist diplomacy, in keeping with the advice of the Quaid to not cherish aggressive designs against any country.

The writer is chairman Sanober Institute Islamabad and former foreign secretary of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026