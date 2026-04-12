E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Punjab govt pledges warm hospitality to Sikh pilgrims

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Sikh pilgrims walk with their luggage as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10. — White Star/ Arif Ali
Sikh pilgrims walk with their luggage as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10. — White Star/ Arif Ali
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LAHORE: The Punjab government said on Saturday that it would extend warm hospitality to the Indian Sikh pilgrims.

Around 2,238 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived on Friday to participate in Baisakhi festivities, as authorities rolled out elaborate arrangements and security measures for the annual religious event.

“Baisakhi is a beautiful, traditional, and historic festival of Punjab, whose vibrant colours represent the true identity of the region. The government while upholding its longstanding traditions will celebrate the festival this year with full enthusiasm and spirit and give warm hospitality to visiting Sikhs,” Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said.

She added that last year Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had personally inaugurated the festivities by harvesting wheat at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, reflecting deep-rooted affection and connection with the Sikh community.

Ms Bokhari assured that the Punjab government had made excellent arrangements for accommodation, meals and transportation for Sikh pilgrims.

“A comprehensive and foolproof security plan has also been put in place to ensure that pilgrims perform their religious rituals in complete peace and safety.”

The minister added that Sikh pilgrims had always appreciated Punjab’s hospitality, and this year too, no effort would be spared in serving them.

“Pilgrims arriving from across the border are honoured guests and hosting them is a matter of great pride and pleasure for the people of Punjab,” she added..

The main ceremony of Baisakhi will be held on April 14 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hasanabdal. The pilgrims are also scheduled to visit other sacred sites, including Kartarpur Sahib and Sacha Sauda.

Despite strained relations between Pakistan and India, more than 2,800 visas have been issued to Indian Sikh pilgrims. Although the Indian government had previously restricted travel to Pakistan following armed conflict in May last year, it later allowed Sikh pilgrims to visit their holy sites after community protests.

However, the Kartarpur Corridor, which provides visa-free access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, remains closed from the Indian side, even as Pakistan has kept its side open and urged India to resume operations.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2026

Pakistan

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