In pictures: Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan from India to celebrate Baisakhi festival

Pakistan has issued visas to 2,800 Sikh pilgrims from India for the festival, which begins on Friday and will continue till April 19.

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The first batch of Sikh pilgrims arrived in Pakistan from India via the Wagah border on Friday to celebrate the Baisakhi festival.

Pakistan has issued visas to 2,800 Sikh pilgrims from India for the festival, which begins on Friday and will continue till April 19. The main ceremony of the festival is scheduled for April 14 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal.

The festival of Baisakhi is an ancient tradition of the Punjab region, a harvest festival which marks the beginning of a new year. It was once celebrated in Punjabi villages, on both sides of the border, with village fairs or melas.

Baisakhi is especially important in Sikhism, as on this day in 1699, the 10th Guru of the Sikhs laid the foundation of the Panth Khalsa, the body of initiated Sikhs.

Sikh pilgrims fulfil legal formalities as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali

A shuttle transports Sikh pilgrims as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/Arif Ali

A soldier stands guard as the first batch of Sikh pilgrims arrives from India to Pakistan via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/Arif Ali

Sikh pilgrims eat food as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali

Sikh pilgrims gesture as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali

Sikh pilgrims walk with their luggage as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali

Sikh pilgrims gesture as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali

A Sikh pilgrim waves as the first batch arrives in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali

Sikh pilgrims carry their luggage as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali

The first batch of Sikh pilgrims arrives in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali

The first batch of Sikh pilgrims arrives in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali

Sikh pilgrims wave as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali

Sikh pilgrims carry their luggage as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali

Sikh pilgrims wave as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali

The first batch of Sikh pilgrims have arrived in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali

The first batch of Sikh pilgrims have arrived in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali

A soldier stands guard as the first batch of Sikh pilgrims arrives from India to Pakistan via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/Arif Ali

Header image: Sikh pilgrims celebrate as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026 — White Star/ Arif Ali