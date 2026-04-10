In pictures: Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan from India to celebrate Baisakhi festival

Pakistan has issued visas to 2,800 Sikh pilgrims from India for the festival, which begins on Friday and will continue till April 19.
News Desk Published

The first batch of Sikh pilgrims arrived in Pakistan from India via the Wagah border on Friday to celebrate the Baisakhi festival.

Pakistan has issued visas to 2,800 Sikh pilgrims from India for the festival, which begins on Friday and will continue till April 19. The main ceremony of the festival is scheduled for April 14 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal.

The festival of Baisakhi is an ancient tradition of the Punjab region, a harvest festival which marks the beginning of a new year. It was once celebrated in Punjabi villages, on both sides of the border, with village fairs or melas.

Baisakhi is especially important in Sikhism, as on this day in 1699, the 10th Guru of the Sikhs laid the foundation of the Panth Khalsa, the body of initiated Sikhs.

Sikh pilgrims fulfil legal formalities as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
Sikh pilgrims fulfil legal formalities as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
A shuttle transports Sikh pilgrims as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/Arif Ali
A shuttle transports Sikh pilgrims as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/Arif Ali
A soldier stands guard as the first batch of Sikh pilgrims arrives from India to Pakistan via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/Arif Ali
A soldier stands guard as the first batch of Sikh pilgrims arrives from India to Pakistan via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/Arif Ali
Sikh pilgrims eat food as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
Sikh pilgrims eat food as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
Sikh pilgrims gesture as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
Sikh pilgrims gesture as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
Sikh pilgrims walk with their luggage as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
Sikh pilgrims walk with their luggage as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
Sikh pilgrims gesture as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
Sikh pilgrims gesture as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
A Sikh pilgrim waves as the first batch arrives in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
A Sikh pilgrim waves as the first batch arrives in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
Sikh pilgrims carry their luggage as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
Sikh pilgrims carry their luggage as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
The first batch of Sikh pilgrims arrives in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
The first batch of Sikh pilgrims arrives in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
The first batch of Sikh pilgrims arrives in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
The first batch of Sikh pilgrims arrives in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
Sikh pilgrims wave as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
Sikh pilgrims wave as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
Sikh pilgrims carry their luggage as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
Sikh pilgrims carry their luggage as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
Sikh pilgrims wave as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
Sikh pilgrims wave as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
The first batch of Sikh pilgrims have arrived in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
The first batch of Sikh pilgrims have arrived in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
The first batch of Sikh pilgrims have arrived in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
The first batch of Sikh pilgrims have arrived in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/ Arif Ali
A soldier stands guard as the first batch of Sikh pilgrims arrives from India to Pakistan via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/Arif Ali
A soldier stands guard as the first batch of Sikh pilgrims arrives from India to Pakistan via Wagah border on April 10, 2026. — White Star/Arif Ali

Header image: Sikh pilgrims celebrate as they arrive in Pakistan from India via Wagah border on April 10, 2026 — White Star/ Arif Ali

Bakhtawer Bilal
Apr 11, 2026 01:49am
When the Sikh yatari or any tourist comes, it's a win win situation. Visitor enjoys a new land while the visited country earns tourism dollars. In the case of Sikhs it's a pleasure for the Punjabi of Western side to interact with. I wonder why only 2800 visa are issued. Why not 28000 ?
Recommend 0
Kumar Bheel
Apr 11, 2026 06:28am
Glad to see them and hope, further this intiative will icrease people from India and Pakistan. This needs to increase further more than 20000 Indian Sikhs. They come to Pakistan to offer prayers at Baba GuruNank Sahib Darbar Nankana Sahib Punjab, Pakistan, a blessing place. Hope peace will prevail
Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Apr 11, 2026 08:08am
Thank you for the friendly coverage of the Sikh Pilgrims in Pakistani Punjab!
Recommend 0

Copyright © 2026

NewsKit Publishing Platform