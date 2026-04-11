Over 2,800 Sikh pilgrims to arrive at Panja Sahib for Baisakhi

TAXILA: More than 2,800 Sikh pilgrims are due to arrive at Gurdwara Panja Sahib on Sunday to participate in Baisakhi celebrations and mark the 327th birth anniversary of the Khalsa, as authorities finalise elaborate arrangements to host thousands of local and foreign devotees.

Officials said that, besides the Indian pilgrims, over 3,000 pilgrims from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh as well as Gulf and European countries are also expected to reach Hasanabdal to join the religious rituals, making the event one of the largest Sikh gatherings in Pakistan this year. According to sources, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), in coordination with the Punjab government, has put in place comprehensive arrangements, including stringent security, comfortable accommodation, medical services and transport facilities for the pilgrims.

To give the gurdwara a festive and attractive look, the ETPB and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) have renovated and illuminated the main building of the shrine.

The local administration has also arranged boarding and lodging facilities in nearby schools, which were vacated in advance to accommodate the influx of visitors. Heightened security measures have been enforced along designated routes, with all relevant departments placed on high alert to ensure a smooth and secure pilgrimage. Security agencies, including the Special Branch and the Counter-Terrorism Department, have carried out detailed threat assessments, prompting directives for enhanced vigilance. Authorities have approved a comprehensive three-tier security strategy covering all gurdwaras, transit routes and accommodation facilities.

The plan includes installation of walkthrough gates, surveillance cameras, searchlights and layered security cordons around key points. Walkthrough gates and around 50 security cameras have been installed at the gurdwara, while 40 metal detectors and luggage scanners have been placed at entry points to ensure strict monitoring.

More than 2,000 police personnel will be deployed for security duties, including five deputy superintendents of police, 10 inspectors, 121 upper subordinate officers, 77 head constables, 665 constables, 37 women constables and 100 plainclothes officers, in addition to 19 sections of the Elite Force.

Talking to Dawn, Deputy Secretary Shrines Syed Faraz Abbas said the ETPB, as the lead federal agency, has outlined the complete schedule and logistics of the pilgrimage, reaffirming its role in organising the event with full support from provincial departments.

Coordination meetings have been held to ensure timely execution of arrangements and to address any operational challenges. Responding to a question, he said that all arrangements, including security, transport and accommodation, have been finalised to ensure that pilgrims can perform their religious obligations in a peaceful and dignified environment. He said that large-scale participation of Sikh pilgrims from India and other parts of the world reflects the enduring religious significance of Panja Sahib and Pakistan’s continued efforts to facilitate religious tourism and promote interfaith harmony. He said that under the schedule, the pilgrims will arrive at Panja Sahib for the main Baisakhi rituals before proceeding to other sacred sites.

On April 15, they will travel to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, followed by a visit to Gurdwara Rohri Sahib on April 17. He added that Indian Sikh pilgrims will then reach Lahore, where they will stay at Gurdwara Dera Sahib on April 18, before returning to India via the Wagah Border on April 19 after completing their religious visit.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026