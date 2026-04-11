Over 2,200 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrive for Baisakhi festival

• Grand arrangements, tight security mark festivities in Nankana Sahib, Hasanabdal

• More than 2,800 visas issued to Indian pilgrims, as over 8,000 Sikhs from across world are expected to take part in celebrations

• Warm welcome accorded to pilgrims at Wagah as Kartarpur Corridor remains closed from Indian side

LAHORE/TOBA TEK SINGH: Around 2,238 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived on Friday to participate in Baisakhi festivities, as authorities rolled out elaborate arrangements and security measures for the annual religious event, officials said.

Punjab Minister for Minorities Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Additional Secretary (Shrines) Nasir Mushtaq received the pilgrims at the Wagah border. Simultaneously, the first convoy of Sikh pilgrims reached Nankana Sahib under the leadership of Sardar Chakmur Singh, where district authorities accorded them a warm welcome.

The visiting pilgrims have been divided into groups and transported to Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, about 80km from Lahore, where they will stay for two days. They will later proceed to Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasanabdal, where the main Baisakhi ceremony will be held on April 14.

The pilgrims are also scheduled to visit other sacred sites, including Kartarpur Sahib and Sacha Sauda.

Officials said that over 1,500 pilgrims are expected in Nankana Sahib, while overall around 8,000 Sikh devotees from across the world will participate in the celebrations.

Extensive arrangements

The ETPB additional secretary said that on the directives of the federal government and ETPB Chairman Qamaruz Zaman, comprehensive arrangements had been made for the pilgrims, including accommodation, langar (food), transportation, and medical facilities.

He said foolproof security measures were in place and comfortable transport had been arranged for intercity travel.

District officials in Nankana Sahib also confirmed similar arrangements, emphasising that healthcare, lodging, and security provisions had been ensured for all participants.

The spokesperson for the local administration of Nankana Sahib said the Sikh devotees would leave for Sacha Sauda on April 12.

Message of peace and harmony

Extending greetings on Baisakhi and the 37th Khalsa Janamdin, Minister Arora described Pakistan as a sacred land of Baba Guru Nanak, where followers of all religions enjoy complete freedom to practise their faith.

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, marks the beginning of the harvest season and holds deep religious significance for Sikhs.

Despite strained relations between Pakistan and India, the minister noted that more than 2,800 visas had been issued to Indian Sikh pilgrims, reflecting Pakistan’s commitment to religious harmony and peace.

While praising Pakistan’s hospitality, Jatha leader Sardar Surjit Singh of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee called it a peace-loving country and expressed the desire of Sikhs worldwide to visit their holy sites here.

The pilgrims also thanked the Pakistani authorities and people for the warm reception, saying they felt a deep sense of respect.

Although the Indian government had previously restricted travel to Pakistan following armed conflict in May last year, it later allowed Sikh pilgrims to visit their holy sites after community protests.

However, the Kartarpur Corridor, which provides visa-free access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, remains closed from the Indian side, even as Pakistan has kept its side open and urged India to resume operations.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2026